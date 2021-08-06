So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it

August 6, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you have the impression that new WhatsApp functions appear one day and the next, you are right. The messaging app is making several changes to meet the needs of its users, and they in turn are finding new tricks to make their experience with the application more pleasant. One of these is the option to activate the 'do not disturb' tool , here we tell you how to do it on your device.

Although it is not an official tool of the platform owned by Facebook, the 'do not disturb' function of WhatsApp is quite useful. With it, users can 'disconnect' from WhatsApp without removing the application from their computer.

Do not disturb mode is available for Android and iOS operating systems, but with some differences. On iOS devices, the function can be activated from the general functions of the phone, while on Android it might be necessary to download an additional app depending on the model of the device.

To activate 'do not disturb' mode on iOS:

The iOS operating system already has the 'do not disturb' tool within the phone's settings.

You just have to display the notification menu of your mobile device, which appears when you slide your finger from the bottom of the screen upwards. There, press the moon icon and you will see a list of apps where you must choose WhatsApp and the option 'Mute', which will block WhatsApp notifications for as long as you want.

To activate the 'do not disturb' feature on Android:

On some Android devices it can also be done from the notifications menu, which appears when you slide your finger from top to bottom of the screen. Then, you just have to click on the symbol of the circle that has a horizontal line.

However, for some Android devices it is necessary to first download the Block Apps application, available in the Google Play Store . With it you can schedule WhatsApp blocking at a certain time (minutes, hours, days or indefinitely) so that you can concentrate on your tasks without interruptions.