It's official, the CDMX returns to a red light with 804,298 cases of Covid-19

This Friday, the federal Ministry of Health announced that from August 9 to 22, Mexico City will remain on a red light due to the increase in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.
Image credit: Claudia Sheinbaum vía Twitter

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

Mexico City will remain on a red light from August 9 to 22 due to the increase in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the Covid-19 virus, as reported this Friday by the federal Ministry of Health .

As of today, there are 804,298 confirmed cases and 46,127 deaths . In addition, this week 3,221 people were hospitalized , which refers to an increase of 225 compared to the 2,996 that were reported last Friday.

In this regard, Eduardo Clark , director of Digital Government at the Public Innovation Agency, expressed that the third wave of Covid-19 is different from the previous ones due to vaccination , however, the necessary measures would be taken to care for the population.

“We are not trying to minimize what we see in the city; Yes we have more hospitalized, it is clear that the cases have increased, we also want to be objective with what we see ” , said the manager.

This is how vaccination progresses

This week the first dose vaccination will start for people over 18 years of age in the municipalities of Cuauhtémoc, Milpa Alta, Magdalena Contreras and Venustiano Carranza in Mexico City with the biological AstraZeneca .

In addition to the next round of immunization for residents of the capital over 18 years of age, Clark informed that the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca for adults between 40 and 49 years of age will also open in Xochimilco and Álvaro Obregón.

The application of vaccines in the Mexican capital has accelerated due to the increase in infections of the Delta variant of the virus, which has increased its presence among the younger population.

