Finance

Get Ready: Student Loan Payments Come Back for Real Feb. 1

Federal student loan borrowers anticipating the return of their regular student loan payments Oct. 1 can once again breathe a sigh of relief: The paus...
Next Article
Get Ready: Student Loan Payments Come Back for Real Feb. 1
Image credit: NerdWallet - NerdWallet

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
5 min read
This story originally appeared on NerdWallet

Federal student loan borrowers anticipating the return of their regular student loan payments Oct. 1 can once again breathe a sigh of relief: The pause will continue through Jan. 31, 2022, the Department of Education announced Friday.

The department says the extension — the fourth since March 2020 — will be the last. As with previous extensions, this forbearance does not apply to private student loans.

The move means that by Jan. 31, there will have been nearly two years of payment relief for federal student loan borrowers.

The forbearance began as part of the original coronavirus relief bill, known as the CARES Act. Borrowers received it automatically, and the interest rate on their balances was set at 0%. The pause gave student loan debtors time to deal with lost jobs, juggle finances to pay for food and shelter, or build up emergency savings.

In the Education Department’s announcement of this latest extension, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the time for such measures is ending.

“As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment,” Cardona said in a news release.

Even the additional runway doesn’t mean borrowers — or the servicers that handle student loan payments — will be ready in February 2022, student loan experts say.

“The student loan system is not ready to resume repayment on Oct. 1, and President Biden has made the right decision to postpone repayment,” Persis Yu, director of the National Consumer Law Center’s Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project, said in a news release.

Yu suggested the administration use the pause to consider further relief, such as broad student debt cancellation and adjustments, so that borrowers in default won’t face wage garnishment or seizure of tax credits and Social Security benefits when payments resume.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, the trade association of student loan servicers, sees the extension as a missed opportunity.

“The department still must do the hard work to lay out a plan for resumption — which has yet not occurred,” he said in an email.

Buchanan advocated “a phased-in resumption where those who haven’t been financially impacted resume payment and those who have can continue to suspend payment or use an income-driven plan.”

How should borrowers prepare with six months to go?

If you are struggling financially

Borrowers who think they might have trouble making their payment next year can use this final payment extension as a trial period.

Start making practice payments now by setting aside your regular student loan bill amount. This will get you back in the habit of seeing the payment leave your account. But, more importantly, it will let you know if you are financially capable of making the payments.

If making the practice payments is difficult — or impossible — after two or three months, contact your servicer to discuss your options, like enrolling in an income-driven repayment, or IDR, plan.

Income-driven repayment plans cap payments at a portion of your income and extend the repayment term. If your income is low enough, or if you don’t have a job, your payment could be zero. If you’re already enrolled in IDR, make sure to recertify your income with your servicer if it has changed.

If you are financially stable

Not all borrowers experienced financial hardship during the economic downturn — and others have been able to bounce back. If you are confident in your ability to make payments next year, you can use this opportunity to make sure your financial goals are in place.

Borrowers interested in lowering their overall debt, decreasing the amount they’ll repay in interest on student loans or paying them off faster should consider making payments during the final stretch of the pause.

Your payments will be applied to any interest accrued first before your principal, but any payment will help you reduce the total amount you’ll pay over the life of the loan. Since your loans are on automatic forbearance, you’ll need to contact the servicer to do so.

Borrowers with high-interest debt, like credit cards, or long-term saving goals, like a house down payment, can apply would-be student loan payments to those goals, too.

For borrowers with special circumstances

If your situation isn’t so cut and dried — like loans in default or in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program — the forbearance extension may have special implications for you. Contact your servicer or lender for insight on how to best handle your loans.  

More From NerdWallet

The article Get Ready: Student Loan Payments Come Back for Real Feb. 1 originally appeared on NerdWallet.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises