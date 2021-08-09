Cryptocurrency

Circle Files With SEC to Become Federally-Chartered National Bank

The creators of USDC stablecoin have announced plans to become a National Bank and filed with the SEC.
Next Article
Circle Files With SEC to Become Federally-Chartered National Bank
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

The creators of USDC stablecoin have announced plans to become a National Bank and filed with the SEC. 

According to a post on Circle’s website by Founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire, the company has begun the process of becoming a full-reserve national commercial bank. The bank would operate under the watchful eye of the Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Allaire believes that digital banking could change the entire financial system moving forward, making it safer and stronger. 

Three years ago, Circle launched the stablecoin USDC and has seen circulation grow to around $27.5 billion in 2021. According to Allaire, “USDC has grown to become an important infrastructure for the new digital currency enabled financial system. From the outset, Circle, in partnership with Coinbase and through the Centre Consortium, designed USDC to conform with stringent U.S. money transmission supervisory and regulatory standards.”

Circle hopes to build on its commitment to trust and transparency to become a U.S. Federally-chartered national bank. 

Circle files with the SEC

Allaire’s post continues to explain that Circle is beginning the journey toward becoming a national bank “alongside the efforts of the top U.S. financial regulators, who through the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets are seeking to better manage the risks and opportunities posed by large-scale private-sector dollar digital currencies.” 

The CEO says that within the next few years, Circle believes that USDC would grow in valuation to “hundreds-of-billions of dollars,” and will support trillion in low*fight, high-trust economic activity. Additionally, USDC would become commonplace in financial services and online commerce applications. Allaire believes that establishing national regulatory standards for digital currencies running off the dollar is paramount to getting digital currency into the mainstream economy. 

The post goes on to say that USDC reserves have always been bound by the permissible investment rules under state regulations. The rules are in place to keep 1:1 dollar liquidity as a way to protect consumers. “To give the market additional reassurance beyond the fact of our regulatory supervision, we have consistently and voluntarily published monthly independent third-party attestations as to the sufficiency of the USDC reserves,” says Allaire.

He added that Circle had recently expanded the attestations to incorporate specifics on the composition of the stablecoin’s reserves. Specifics including the credit quality of the underlying assets. 

The company vowed to begin publishing information about the fundamental liquidity of USDC as it inches closer toward national bank-level regulatory supervision. “Similarly, as specific national supervisory standards for dollar digital currencies emerge from the President’s Working Group, we will proactively work with our national regulatory counterparts on the ultimate commercial adoption of new dollar digital currency standards,” concludes Allaire. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.