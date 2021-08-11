Home Security

Protect What's Most Dear with An ADT Security System

ADT is offering $750 worth of equipment for just $30.
Next Article
Protect What's Most Dear with An ADT Security System
Image credit: ADT

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With more people than ever working from home these days (especially entrepreneurs), home security is twice as important. Not only are you protecting your family, but you're also protecting your livelihood. As such, it's worth investing in the best security that money can buy. Fortunately, your money can go a long way thanks to this special deal from Safe Haven Security.

For a limited time, Safe Haven is offering an ADT-Monitored Home Security Voucher for $750 worth of equipment for just $29.88*. With this offer, you'll receive an upgraded 7" touchscreen panel and standard ADT monitoring equipment for police, fire, and medical protection, as well as sensors for all exterior doors and a motion detector. Everything is professionally installed by certified technicians and you'll receive a Certificate of Monitoring that could save you money on your homeowner's insurance.

The bundle helps you keep your eye on your home, pets, and kids in real-time or through playback-recorded clips using your smartphone or tablet. With the voucher, you can also customize your security system, with a range of device options to fit your specific home security needs, from outdoor cameras to glass-break sensors and more. No matter what your home or office security requires, your chosen equipment will be professionally installed a la carte for a fraction of the price you'd normally pay.

You can't put a price on your peace of mind, but with this deal, it's a lot easier on the wallet to get the elite security you need to protect your family. To get the deal, you must redeem your voucher code within the next 30 days and contact the Safe Haven concierge team for installation. For a limited time, you can get an ADT-Monitored Home Security Voucher from Safe Haven Security worth $750 for just $29.88*.

*With $99.00 customer installation charge and purchase of alarm monitoring services. Early termination fees apply. See important terms and conditions for this offer on the offer page.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Home Security

Improve Your Home or Office Security with This Smart Detection Camera

Cybersecurity

Invest in the Company Breaking into the Untapped Home Cybersecurity Market

Security

Secure Your Home or Office with This Simplified Smart Security System