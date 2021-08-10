Technology

Looking For a New Smartphone? Here Are the 2021 Launches

Next Article
Looking For a New Smartphone? Here Are the 2021 Launches
Image credit: Yahoo

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Features Editor
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smartphone industries have made their pace to come up with the new launch of a device that has the integration of 5G support with a better camera, storage, and multiple colors.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy came up with a new look that has an eye-catching display each of 7.6-inch inner one and an outer display of 6.2 inches. This newly emerged smartphone has leaked hinders with a thinner formation that doesn't have a built-in S pen slot. It has 120 Hz screen refresh rates and an under-display camera inside. You can get an exclusive piece just at Rs
1,18,600/-

2. Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 has a quite similar look to iPhone 12. The model is available in multiple colors, pro models with a matte finish, and has a smaller notch. Additionally, it has a display as an Apple watch with a storage of 1TB and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Apple decides to launch the model mostly in October or September.

3. Google Pixel Fold

This is Google's first folding device with a 7.57-inch foldable screen. Google's first foldable screen depicts a similar Samsung display having a high-quality LTPO 120 Hz panel. You can get this device alongside a launch
of the Pixel 6 series mostly in the month of October.

4. Honor Magic 3

After a long break, Honor is back gearing up with its new launch likely to be named as Honor Magic series 3.  Not accurately, there's a possibility that this model might have the giant circular camera on the backside that
holds five lenses. In Honor Magic 3, under the hood, there's a chipset of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+.

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Here're Some Reasons To Ditch WhatsApp and Move Your Communications Elsewhere

Technology

The Importance of AMP In the Era Of Fast Internet

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË