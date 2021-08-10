Looking For a New Smartphone? Here Are the 2021 Launches

August 10, 2021 2 min read

Smartphone industries have made their pace to come up with the new launch of a device that has the integration of 5G support with a better camera, storage, and multiple colors.



1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3



Samsung Galaxy came up with a new look that has an eye-catching display each of 7.6-inch inner one and an outer display of 6.2 inches. This newly emerged smartphone has leaked hinders with a thinner formation that doesn't have a built-in S pen slot. It has 120 Hz screen refresh rates and an under-display camera inside. You can get an exclusive piece just at Rs

1,18,600/-



2. Apple iPhone 13



Apple iPhone 13 has a quite similar look to iPhone 12. The model is available in multiple colors, pro models with a matte finish, and has a smaller notch. Additionally, it has a display as an Apple watch with a storage of 1TB and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Apple decides to launch the model mostly in October or September.



3. Google Pixel Fold



This is Google's first folding device with a 7.57-inch foldable screen. Google's first foldable screen depicts a similar Samsung display having a high-quality LTPO 120 Hz panel. You can get this device alongside a launch

of the Pixel 6 series mostly in the month of October.



4. Honor Magic 3

After a long break, Honor is back gearing up with its new launch likely to be named as Honor Magic series 3. Not accurately, there's a possibility that this model might have the giant circular camera on the backside that

holds five lenses. In Honor Magic 3, under the hood, there's a chipset of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+.