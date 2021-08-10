Looking For a New Smartphone? Here Are the 2021 Launches
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Smartphone industries have made their pace to come up with the new launch of a device that has the integration of 5G support with a better camera, storage, and multiple colors.
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy came up with a new look that has an eye-catching display each of 7.6-inch inner one and an outer display of 6.2 inches. This newly emerged smartphone has leaked hinders with a thinner formation that doesn't have a built-in S pen slot. It has 120 Hz screen refresh rates and an under-display camera inside. You can get an exclusive piece just at Rs
1,18,600/-
2. Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 has a quite similar look to iPhone 12. The model is available in multiple colors, pro models with a matte finish, and has a smaller notch. Additionally, it has a display as an Apple watch with a storage of 1TB and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Apple decides to launch the model mostly in October or September.
3. Google Pixel Fold
This is Google's first folding device with a 7.57-inch foldable screen. Google's first foldable screen depicts a similar Samsung display having a high-quality LTPO 120 Hz panel. You can get this device alongside a launch
of the Pixel 6 series mostly in the month of October.
4. Honor Magic 3
After a long break, Honor is back gearing up with its new launch likely to be named as Honor Magic series 3. Not accurately, there's a possibility that this model might have the giant circular camera on the backside that
holds five lenses. In Honor Magic 3, under the hood, there's a chipset of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+.