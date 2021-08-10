The US will send 3.5 million doses of Moderna and 5 million of AstraZeneca to Mexico, says Ebrard

August 10, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



The United States government will send 3.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Moderna and up to five million from AstraZeneca to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

“Yesterday there was a call from President López Obrador with the US Vice President, Kamala Harris (…) it was commented yesterday that Mexico will receive, the US is going to send to Mexico, 3 and a half million doses of Moderna's vaccine, which already it was or is about to be validated by Cofepris, and 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, ” said the official at the morning conference.

Although he did not confirm when these batches of vaccines will arrive, Ebrard Casaubón said that these shipments will be made during August.

Yesterday Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the United States is willing to donate 3.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccine, which works with the same technology as Pfizer, but the Federal Commission for the Prevention of Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has not yet he had approved the biological.

The president held a call yesterday with the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, to discuss various issues, including vaccines, migration and the reopening of the border between the two countries.