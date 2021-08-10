August 10, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The electronics industry is made up of companies that make, design, develop, assemble and service electronic equipment and components. The companies in this industry mostly offer products that serve as input for other companies. Some companies, however, do offer products to the end users as well. The electronics industry supports several other industries, including automobile, aviation, defense, telecommunication and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the electronics industry.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Companies In The Electronics Industry

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest companies in the electronics industry. These are the ten biggest companies in the electronics industry:

A.O. Smith ($2,992 million)

Founded in 1874, this company makes gas and electric water heaters for residential and commercial purposes, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. In the last three months, its shares are up more than 1%, while YTD, its shares are up over 30%. The company reported a net income of $344.9 million in 2020, down from $370 million in 2019. A.O. Smith is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis.

Regal Beloit ($3,238 million)

Founded in 1955, this company makes power generation, electrical motion controls, power transmission products and electric motors. In the last three months, its shares are down more than 1%, while YTD, its shares are up over 18%. The company reported a net income of $189.3 million in 2020, down from $238.9 million in 2019. Regal Beloit is headquartered in Beloit, Wis.

Acuity Brands ($3,672 million)

Founded in 2001, this company offers lighting and building management solutions and services. Acuity Brands deals in power supplies, lighting controls, prismatic skylights, controllers for various building systems and more products. In the last three months, its shares are down more than 6%, while YTD, its shares are up over 43%. The company reported a net income of $248.3 million in 2020, down from $330 million in 2019. Acuity Brands is headquartered in Atlanta.

Vertiv Holdings ($4,431 million)

Founded in 2016, it is a holding company that deals in equipment and services for data centers. Vertiv focuses on power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services. In the last three months, its shares are up more than 23%, while YTD, its shares are up over 46%. Vertiv Holdings is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Zebra Technologies ($4,485 million)

Founded in 1969, this company makes and sells automatic identification and data capture products. Zebra’s product range includes barcode scanners, specialty printers for barcode labeling, mobile computers, radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers and more. In the last three months, its shares are up more than 16%, while YTD, its shares are up over 46%. The company reported a net income of $504 million in 2020, down from $544 million in 2019. Zebra has its headquarter sin Lincolnshire, Ill.

Hubbell ($4,591 million)

Founded in 1888, this company designs, makes and sells electrical and electronic products for residential and non-residential construction, as well as industrial and utility applications. Hubbell has the following business segments: Utility Solutions and Electrical. In the last three months, its shares are up more than 1%, while YTD, its shares are up over 25%. The company reported a net income of $349.9 million in 2020, down from $399 million in 2019. Hubbell is headquartered in Shelton, Conn.

Rockwell Automation ($6,694 million)

Founded in 1928, this company offers industrial automation and information services. Rockwell Automation has the following business segments: Control Products and Solutions, and Architecture and Software. In the last three months, its shares are up more than 17%, while YTD, its shares are up over 25%. The company reported a net income of $1.02 billion in 2020, up from $695 million in 2019. Rockwell Automation has its headquarters in Milwaukee.

Corning ($11,503 million)

Founded in 1851, this company deals in specialty glass and ceramics. Corning offers several products, including display televisions, glass for notebook computers, laboratory products, flat panel desktop monitors, enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry and more. In the last three months, its shares are down more than 9%, while YTD, its shares are up over 13%. The company reported a net income of $512 million in 2020, down from $960 million in 2019. Corning is headquartered in Corning, N.Y.

Whirlpool ($20,419 million)

Founded in 1898, this company makes and markets home appliances. Whirlpool offers a range of home appliances, including home refrigerators and freezers, home laundry appliances, room air-conditioning equipment, home dishwashers and more. In the last three months, its shares are down more than 10%, while YTD, its shares are up over 20%. The company reported a net income of $1.08 billion in 2020, down from $1.18 billion in 2019. Whirlpool has its headquarters in Benton Harbor, Mich.

Honeywell International ($36,709 million)

Founded in 1906, it is a technology and manufacturing company that offers customized solutions to aerospace and automotive industries. Honeywell primarily offers electronic and advanced materials, turbocharger controls, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes and more. In the last three months, its shares are down almost 1%, while YTD, its shares are up over 7%. The company reported a net income of $4.78 billion in 2020, down from $6.23 billion in 2019. Honeywell is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.