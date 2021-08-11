Jeff Bezos

Why the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG would make Jeff Bezos richer

Many football fans were shocked by the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona, while others celebrated his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Image credit: Mandel Ngan / PSG - Paris Saint-Germain vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Many football fans were shocked by the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona , while others celebrated his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) . Within this last group we could place nothing more and nothing less than one of the most famous entrepreneurs of recent times: Jeffrey Bezos.

Although the tycoon had no reaction on the issue, his video on demand platform, Amazon Prime , can be seen to benefit from the signing of Messi at PSG. How? Prime Video recently acquired the broadcasting rights for France's Ligue 1.

The streaming platform agreed to pay about 275 million euros ($ 333 million) a year to broadcast more than 300 games, according to people familiar with the negotiations, according to Bloomberg .

In this way, 36 of Messi's 38 games with PSG will be seen through Prime Video. Although results are yet to be seen, this could represent an increase in subscribers to the platform.

This agreement "marks a new era for Ligue 1, as its matches are distributed on a digital streaming service for the first time," the ecommerce company said in a statement accessed by Bloomberg.

Some win and others lose

Since we are talking about it, the departure of Lio Messi from FC Barcelona could cost the team 137 million euros in brand value. This sum would represent a reduction of 11% with respect to its current valuation, which is around 1,266 million euros, according to Brand Finance.

