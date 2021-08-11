Medical Suppliers Step Up To Meet the Demands of the Pandemic

August 11, 2021 6 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Right now, it may feel like life is beginning to return to normal. A lot of businesses all over the world are opening up again. Many people have gotten vaccinated. Kids are starting to go back to school. However, even though it is good news that some parts of life are returning to normal, it is also true that the pandemic is something that is going to be with us for the foreseeable future. The Delta variant is rising, and many hospitals are starting to report that virus cases are shooting up again. Furthermore, even though the United States has a relatively high vaccination rate, other countries do not.

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

With multiple states in the country with excessive virus transmission rates, medical suppliers are gearing up again. As a result, many suppliers are finding ways to navigate unique supply chain issues.

Supply Chain Issues Created by the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted individuals, families, and small businesses all over the world. One of the most significant impacts has to do with supply chain management. In the past, a lot of companies would only have a single supplier. This is because once they find a supplier they trust, they want to stick with that supplier. Unfortunately, in the current environment, this is not a smart move.

With numerous countries changing their regulations frequently, there is a significant risk that a supplier could be forced to shut down. Then, businesses might be left wondering how they are going to stock up on inventory. In addition, they run the risk of facing breach of contract cases, as they might be unable to meet the demands of their consumers. For example, there are a lot of companies that have relationships with companies that are overseas. If these countries have relatively low vaccination rates, this increases these countries’ chances to lock down due to rising cases. This is why some companies might be forced to shut down, which can make it difficult for medical suppliers to get the inventory they require.

Fortunately, some businesses have anticipated these issues and have already made changes. The result is that medical suppliers should be able to meet the demands of hospitals and doctors all over the world.

Medical Suppliers Address These Concerns

During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a massive increase in the demand for essential medical supplies, including surgical masks, N95 respirators, hand sanitizers, and sterile gowns. Some suppliers had anticipated many of these demands, going out of their way to purchase excess supplies before it became a bidding war. Now, these suppliers can share their inventory with their customers at a reasonable price, particularly when many people have insurance that might not cover the cost of this equipment.

Unfortunately, many people have to pay for this equipment out of pocket, even with health insurance. It is the responsibility of businesses and suppliers to work with customers to find a way to keep expenses low. By purchasing supplies before the demand increased, some suppliers have saved clients a significant amount of money. Now, this anticipatory guidance is paying dividends.

According to Steven Z Zeldes, CEO AvaCare Medical a leading online medical supply and equipment company, “AvaCare Medical has always been about helping our customers, and throughout COVID, we have seen how important that was and how we went above and beyond to be there for them and help in any way we can.”

Looking to the Future of the Pandemic

There are still a lot of companies that are struggling in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though medical suppliers have faced challenges, advanced planning has been able to keep patients’ best interests at heart. The biggest lesson that the medical supply leaders want people to remember is that there is no such thing as being too prepared.

Even though it is true that many parts of the country are opening up again, businesses cannot afford to overlook the threat of the Delta variant. Already, some parts of the world have had to lockdown again. Therefore, companies need to be prepared for this possibility in the United States as well. In addition, there is the possibility that cases could spike here at home, leading to another potential lockdown situation.

Getting Ready for Cooler Temperatures

Many hospital systems are still able to meet the demands of their patients; however, there is a chance that this could change when the temperatures begin to drop again. With the Delta variant likely to make up the majority of cases in the United States for the foreseeable future, many people are concerned about having this specific strain of the coronavirus on top of a bad flu season. Therefore, healthcare systems are gearing up for cooler temperatures now. Fortunately, medical suppliers are already prepared for the increased demand. Because the rise of the Delta variant could act synergistically with cooler temperatures, medical suppliers need to anticipate this eventuality.

Monitoring the Vaccination Rates

To stem the tide of rising cases, it is essential to make a more significant push to get people vaccinated. The best way for us to get out of the situation is to get more people vaccinated. Unfortunately, it appears that vaccination rates have begun to plateau. Even though there will be another significant jump when the vaccine is approved for children, it is also true that we are probably not going to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity before the temperatures begin to cool off. Medical suppliers need to think about how falling vaccination rates are going to impact cases. This could have an impact on their demand as well.

What Should Suppliers Do Moving Forward?

There are a lot of challenges facing the healthcare system right now. Fortunately, some professionals are willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. The most important thing that medical suppliers needs do right now is to communicate with healthcare systems. There are many hospitals and doctors’ offices that are going to be relying on this equipment, particularly when the temperature begins to drop. As the weather cools off, more people are going to get sick, increasing the demand for medical supplies. If medical suppliers anticipate this demand now, they should be able to help their patients, their clients, and hospital systems as a whole. This could prevent many people from getting sick, ending up in the hospital, and developing severe health problems.