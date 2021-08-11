Entrepreneurship Calls

IKEA is looking for 10 entrepreneurs to give them financing and mentoring

Stronger projects could be integrated into the IKEA Mexico value chain as service providers. The call will be open until August 30.
IKEA is looking for 10 entrepreneurs to give them financing and mentoring
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you have a business that seeks to generate a change in your community? IKEA Mexico is looking for you to give you mentoring and financing.

The Swedish company, in conjunction with IKEA Social Entrepreneurship and New Ventures , presented the call for Mexico Accelerator Program 2021 where they will accelerate 10 ventures that have a social or environmental impact through a product, service or job creation.

This second edition of the program aims to support those Mexicans who have a commitment to the country and generate a change in their environment through the best social, environmental or labor practices. The trainings will serve to develop the different areas of its business model and thus achieve inclusion in the IKEA value chain.

“Our vision is to improve the day-to-day life of most people. We join with New Ventures because we believe that entrepreneurship and innovation are the necessary duo to transform any environment, and that includes generating and developing projects that positively impact the community. IKEA looks for companies that make a real difference in different communities and help improve the environment. We are interested in projects that dare to imagine a present and future for Mexico, think about how we will live in the coming years and what we can modify so that social environments stop being challenges, ”said Malcolm Pruys, country manager at IKEA Mexico.

The alliance of IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, IKEA Mexico and New Ventures will focus on scalable projects that generate quality and equitable employment opportunities. Throughout the process, the strongest projects could be integrated into the IKEA Mexico value chain, as service providers and will have the opportunity to attend the Latin American Impact Investment Forum (FLII), the main impact investment forum of Latin America where they can network with the most relevant impact investors in the region.

Learn more about the call on the official page.

