Free Webinar | August 31: How to Listen & Lead with Purpose

August 11, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the next episode of Comparably and Entrepreneur's series, host Jason Nazar speaks to CEO Tim Cadogen of GoFundMe -- the world’s largest online crowdfunding platform. As the internet's take action button, "Start a GoFundMe" is part of the everyday lexicon with a donation made every second. Empowering people to give and receive help for important causes and organizations, the GoFundMe community has raised over $15 billion from more than 200 million donations from 190 countries. Founded in 2010 and based in Redwood City, Calif., the company is often at the center of giving for natural disasters and humanitarian crises. During the racial equality movement and COVID-19 crisis of 2020, users turned to GoFundMe to help pay for everything from rent to funeral services. This webinar will delve into the rise of TIME100’s Most Influential Companies of 2021 and Cadogen's most valuable leadership lessons, including:



- Leading with purpose

- Normalizing asking for help

- What it means to listen, write and "co-edit" as a leader

- Why taking care of employees should be core to your

- Reinforcing the impact of kindness and giving back

Register Now

About the Speakers:

Tim Cadogen joined GoFundMe as CEO in March 2020 to accelerate GoFundMe’s mission of changing the way the world gives. He was formerly CEO of OpenX, a pioneer of programmatic advertising technology, and led both the advertising and consumer search business at Yahoo! Prior to Yahoo, he was VP of Search at Overture and a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey. Tim has a BSe from London School of Economics, an MPhil from Oxford University and an MBA from Stanford University.



Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture platform. He’s a serial entrepreneur, investor & advisor, previously co-founder/CEO of Docstoc (acquired by Intuit). Jason was named one of LA Business Journal’s “Most Admired CEOs” & appointed “Entrepreneur in Residence for the City of Los Angeles” (2016-2018). He has an MBA/JD from Pepperdine University.