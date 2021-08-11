Chin

Barbie pays tribute to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll

Barbie can be a doctor, scientist, Olympic swimmer, historian, writer and yes, she can also be Elvis Presley.
Next Article
Barbie pays tribute to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll
Image credit: Cortesía Barbie

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On the occasion of the Week of the King of Rock and Roll , Elvis Presley , “Elvis Week”, Barbie pays tribute to him by launching a doll in the style of the legendary musician of the 20th century.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel

Collectors and fans of the legacy of the "King" will be able to see a female version with the iconic "American Eagle" costume. Which is adorned with gold stars and bright red and blue eagles, a cape, a red scarf, a belt and flared pants in white.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel.

In addition to matching pointed boots and Elvis's signature puffy hairstyle, but collected and long. Also as accessories it has a golden ring with turquoise details inspired by the star.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel.

The Barbie Elvis Presley, is presented in a special packaging, which according to its creators dates back to the golden age of the singer of "Suspicious Minds" .

Image: Courtesy of Mattel.

When Elvis introduced his unique sound and movements to the world, he forever changed the music and entertainment industry. However, it is not the first time that the brand has made a Barbie doll out of a male character. In November 2020, Mattel released the special edition honoring Elton John as part of the Signature line, showcasing bold collaborations that personify cultural icons around the world.

Image: Courtesy of Mattel.

Barbie Elvis Presley is now available in department stores and ecommerce.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chin

Barbie gets her crown back! 2020 was his best year in sales after betting on inclusion, the 'body positive' and demolishing gender roles

Chin

Barbie pays tribute to Sarah Gilbert, co-creator of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

News and Trends

Jeff Bezos No Longer Richest Man in the World