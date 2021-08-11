Barbie pays tribute to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll

August 11, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On the occasion of the Week of the King of Rock and Roll , Elvis Presley , “Elvis Week”, Barbie pays tribute to him by launching a doll in the style of the legendary musician of the 20th century.

Collectors and fans of the legacy of the "King" will be able to see a female version with the iconic "American Eagle" costume. Which is adorned with gold stars and bright red and blue eagles, a cape, a red scarf, a belt and flared pants in white.

In addition to matching pointed boots and Elvis's signature puffy hairstyle, but collected and long. Also as accessories it has a golden ring with turquoise details inspired by the star.

The Barbie Elvis Presley, is presented in a special packaging, which according to its creators dates back to the golden age of the singer of "Suspicious Minds" .

When Elvis introduced his unique sound and movements to the world, he forever changed the music and entertainment industry. However, it is not the first time that the brand has made a Barbie doll out of a male character. In November 2020, Mattel released the special edition honoring Elton John as part of the Signature line, showcasing bold collaborations that personify cultural icons around the world.

Barbie Elvis Presley is now available in department stores and ecommerce.