10 keys to overcome difficult times

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We have all wanted to throw in the towel at some point. No one is oblivious to the feeling of helplessness and frustration or stress that seems to have no end. On more than one occasion we have been on the verge of exploding and saying “I can't take it anymore”. Finally, we are human, right?

However, what distinguishes successful people from the rest is perseverance ; an attitude that thrives on patience, learning, and self-reflection. If you are going through a difficult stage in your business, personal life or work, you should know some tools that will help you overcome those crises and turn them into one more step to succeed. Take note:

1. Make small improvements in your life

If you feel too much pressure at work or at home, try changing a few things that increase your stress and anxiety level. For example, tidy up your desk or arrange those papers that have you worried. Identify those pending that bother you in different areas and define which ones are easy to attend to; You will notice that most will take less than two hours and that it will mean a big change in your life.

2. Lean on positive people

The least you need in these moments of crisis is to surround yourself with people with a negative attitude. Doing so will absorb their bad vibes and only increase your frustration. On the contrary, positive people may be just what you need to transform your mood and see things from another perspective.

3. Get away from the problem

If you have a routine, it will be very difficult for you to stop thinking about the difficult situation you are going through. Therefore, it is best to do some activity that you normally do not do. You could take a few minutes to walk in a park or perhaps take a tour of a museum; that is, you must "change of scene." You will return to the office with new ideas and solutions.

Related: 10 Benefits of Spending Time Alone

4. Don't take it personally

It is the wisest advice that your friends and family have given you. When you have a problem with a person or are faced with failure, the most common thing is to turn this situation into a reminder of your shortcomings and limitations. "I'm not good at this" or "that person hates me" are common phrases. To get ahead you will have to stop thinking like this, be empathetic and try to understand why it happened or why the other acted that way.

5. See the good things

When we are going through difficult times we tend to see everything in black. This is how we stop visualizing the good that happens around us. Take a few minutes to calm down and think about the positive things. Try to write and read them from time to time. It will serve as a reminder that all is not wrong.

6. Meditate

This exercise can be extremely relaxing and inspiring. Start each day by meditating for about five minutes. Use that time to focus on your breath and your body. Let your thoughts pass and avoid judging them. Try to do it in a quiet place, right after you get up. It will reassure you.

Related: 5 Meditation Techniques to Increase Focus

7. Disconnect

If your company is experiencing a crisis or you have a serious problem at work, it is likely that it will be difficult for you to put aside your computer or cell phone. However, spending time completely "unplugged", away from messages and problems could be the best vitamin. Turn off any form of communication for 10 minutes and dedicate yourself to doing something you really enjoy.

8. Exercise

I know what you think: "I don't have the time or desire to run or go to the gym." Yes, your schedule is saturated, but that is not why you should neglect your body and your health. In addition, exercise serves to release endorphins, which is an excellent therapy to expel your anger or sadness through your movements.

9. Find your mentor

As we always advise, in your career as an entrepreneur and professional it is essential that you have this figure. It can be a friend, a teacher or a relevant personality in your sector; The important thing is that it is someone with experience and that it is honest enough to speak to you with the truth. Venting to him or her will give you a sense of peace, and you could also receive advice that allows you to alter that terrible course you are following.

10. Find the root cause

When you are going through a difficult time it is normal that you blame everyone, that you vent to your partner and your friends and that you are against anything that is put in front of you. The most advisable thing is that you sit down to think and analyze what is the reason why you have those feelings. Doing so will help you understand if it is something you can control or something you cannot and rather accept and let go of. Therein lies the wisdom.