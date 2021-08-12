Eight key disciplines to become a video game developer

August 12, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In 2019, 32,262 million pesos entered Mexico thanks to the video game industry , according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit . So if you have thought about making a career in this area, either because you are a gamer or for any other reason, it is important that you know that several disciplines are involved in creating a video game.

In the development of video games, it is necessary to consider the narrative of a story, invention of characters, music, and even scripts, so that with these elements the operators can do it working on software, processors or technological platforms.

Image: Unsplash.

On the other hand, as in any other industry we cannot forget how important it is to commercialize these products and to connect disciplines so that everything goes according to plan. In short, without taking any further detours, we share the main areas that a video game developer must attend to, which were shared with us by the online education platform, Udemy :