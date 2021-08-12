HEINEKEN México and INCmty invite residents of the capital to create solutions for the field

August 12, 2021 5 min read

As part of their commitment to generating a positive impact on society, the economy and the environment, HEINEKEN México and INCmty , Tec de Monterrey's entrepreneurship platform, launched the 4th edition of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge , a challenge in which they invite to the citizens of the capital to propose creative and innovative solutions for the Mexican countryside .

Faced with the need to create a sustainable agricultural production system, through which the wear and tear of arable land is reduced and water resources are used efficiently, HEINEKEN México and INCmty promote among entrepreneurs the development of ideas for the benefit of the agri-food sector in the country and for this they will give more than 1.1 million pesos to the winners of the challenge in 2021, divided into 500 thousand for the first place, 200 thousand for the second and 100 thousand for the third, as well as 50 thousand from the fourth to the tenth position , plus they will be able to participate in an acceleration program to grow their projects.

HEINEKEN Green Challenge emerged as the largest entrepreneurship platform in Mexico and Latin America in 2018, with the aim of promoting Mexican talent committed to solving current environmental problems and, over 3 previous editions, they have participated in this more than 2,400 projects of more than 7,400 entrepreneurs.

“At HEINEKEN México we know that Providing a Better World is everyone's job, so we are glad to be able, for the fourth consecutive year, to promote the talent of Mexicans in the development of projects and solutions aimed at a key sector for economic development and social, such as agri-food. Through the HEINEKEN Green Challenge we are committed to the creativity, resilience and innovative capacity that characterize the entrepreneurial ecosystem, thus contributing to the well-being of the communities ”said Gerardo Soria, manager of Institutional Relations of HEINEKEN Mexico Central-Western Region.

Although the center of the Republic is the most populated region of the country and, therefore, the one that consumes the greatest amount of food, it is also the one that accumulates the lowest volume of agri-food production , contributing only 11% to the Value of National Production, of according to data from the Agricultural Markets Consultant Group (GCMA). For this reason, this year HEINEKEN Green Challenge is looking for projects from the idea level to startups with growing sales that impact on:

Innovation in the value chain of the agri-food sector

Fair trade and community development

Sustainable pest management

Crop diversity

Soil conservation, health and nutrition

Self-sustaining energy conservation and management

Productivity and climate change

"As every year the entrepreneurship platform of Tecnológico de Monterrey, INCmty, seeks to activate the entrepreneurial ecosystem through initiatives with the greatest global impact, and the HEINEKEN Green Challenge is one of the most relevant and expected activities within the festival", commented Josué Delgado, director of INCmty. “Through INCmty, we promote the creativity and innovation of Mexican disruptive talent and applying this talent to solve world-class problems is the objective of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge,” added Delgado.

Four years after its creation, the platform has highlighted the participation of residents of the capital with the registration of more than 290 projects with proposals to reduce CO2 emissions, take care of water and promote a circular economy.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors and civil society is essential to promote a sustainable future for all, so it is necessary to work together and promote the most creative minds in the development of sustainable agriculture projects, through Initiatives such as the HEINEKEN Green Challenge , in which those interested in participating will have until September 17, 2021 to register through the official website heineken.incmty.com in teams of 2 to 5 members over 18 years of age, who have residency in Mexico and ideas, projects or startups focused on supporting the national agri-food sector.