Do we compete or do I buy from you? Norton acquires Avast for $ 8 billion

August 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) bought its rival, Avast for 8 billion dollars (159,137,600,000 Mexican pesos approximately), according to Nasdaq reports.

According to the terms of this transaction, Avast owners will receive their payments in cash and Norton shares. The executives of both companies explain that this merger has a strategic and financial logic.

They also expressed that the purchase represents an opportunity to create a new cybersecurity business that provides substantial benefits to the consumer, shareholders and other interested parties.

According to Nasdaq , the merger values Avast's share capital between approximately $ 8.1 billion and $ 8.6 billion. The two companies had been in talks since July, according to information from Reuters .

Avast, founded in Prague, Czech Republic, was the pioneer antivirus firm in freemium software and by the end of 2020 its desktop and mobile applications had more than 435 million active users, of which 16.5 million are premium users.

Without a doubt, the pandemic changed the world and brought with it an accelerated growth of teleworking, this managed to stimulate the demand for cyber protection products and services. According to Reuters, Avast posted 7.1% organic growth in adjusted billing to $ 922 million last year.