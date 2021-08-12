WhatsApp

How to Avoid Being Added to WhatsApp Groups Without Your Permission

To save yourself the pain of 'leaving the group', this is how you avoid being added without your permission.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

One of the functions that make WhatsApp one of the most downloaded apps in the world is to create thematic chat groups to keep in touch with family, friends, co-workers and clients, suppliers and partners. However, we've all been in a position where we've appeared as members of a group without knowing how we got there. Those days are over: Now you can prevent people from adding you to WhatsApp groups without your permission.

WhatsApp's function to prevent anyone from including you in a group is not exactly new, but it seems that many have forgotten that it exists.

This is a configuration that allows the user to choose who can add them to a group chat and who cannot, as well as requesting the user's authorization when someone wants to add them to a group.

How can you avoid being added to WhatsApp groups without your permission?

The feature is available for iOS and Android mobile phones, and you can activate it by following these steps:

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.
  3. Go to "Settings" or and then click "Account."
  4. Select the "Privacy" option and then click on the "Groups" section.
  5. You will see the legend "Who can add me to the groups" and three options:
  • All. This is most likely the default option and allows anyone with your phone number to add you to a group without your permission.
  • My contacts. Only people on your contact list can add you to groups.
  • My contacts, except. This option allows you to choose who of your contacts cannot add you to groups. You can ban several contacts at the same time and even all of them, so that no one can join a new group even if it is on your WhatsApp agenda.

Now you can regain control of your WhatsApp (and perhaps your life), choosing whether or not you want to join another group from work or family.

