Coronavirus

Parents will have to sign a letter of stewardship to return to school

This SEP measure seeks to help comply with health and safety measures when returning to face-to-face classes.
Image credit: Enrique Alfaro vía Facebook y Alto Nivel
El 30 de agosto los niños, niñas, jóvenes, docentes y personal educativo en México regresarán a clases.

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel

A few days after the much announced return to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) requests that by August 30 the entire school community, that is, students, parents and teachers, follow the health measures and all respective controls for a safe return.

For their part, parents must fill out and deliver a letter of acceptance of responsibility that implies that their child attends school classrooms.

In a morning press conference from the National Palace, the Secretary of Public Education, Delfina Gómez , gave the instructions that all educational establishments will follow to guarantee the protection of students who decide to return.

Likewise, he explained in detail the previous steps to be followed by parents, before sending their children to face-to-face classes, in this way to avoid the spread of the virus.

Among the health regulations imposed are the correct use of face masks, antibacterial gel and taking the temperature before leaving their homes.

“If symptoms are detected, call by phone so that the health protocol is done and take further necessary measures. At the same time, they are asked to send them with face masks and gel and a letter of commitment where they authorize that the little one goes to school. There will be a committee that takes temperature and the teachers will be on the lookout in the classrooms "

Gómez Álvarez explained.

Within the educational facilities, frequent hand washing, application of antibacterial gel and continuous supervision of the correct use of face masks will be monitored.

Likewise, there will be no flag ceremony to avoid crowds and a healthy distance and the use of open spaces during classes will be guaranteed.

In the event of a Covid-19 contagion, the agency promised to immediately inform the health authorities to establish the necessary prevention measures.

The head of the SEP said that after the 16-month confinement without classes, students and parents could have emotional effects, therefore, she will offer psycho-emotional support and courses.

“It is proven that one of the safest places, if not the safest, is the school. We as teachers have that great opportunity to serve those who are the reason for our work and the essence of children ”

commented the Secretary of Public Education.

