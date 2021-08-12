Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 4 to Watch to Avoid Stock Market Crash

August 12, 2021 7 min read

4 Penny Stocks to Watch To Hedge Against a Market Crash

While there are no impending signs of a market crash right now, penny stocks investors always consider this as an option to stay ahead. Some investors believe that the large rise in the stock market following the crash in early 2020, could be a sign that the market is due to correct. However, there are plenty of signs that the opposite will occur as well.

Right now, it does seem as though both penny stocks and blue chips are in a state of flux. With Delta variant-related Covid cases rising right now, many investors are cautious about where they are putting their money. And this cautiousness has led to very interesting trading patterns in the market.

In addition to this, we have the effect of retail traders and those who trade ‘meme stocks’. These are highly volatile stocks that are pushed and pulled by the amount that they are trending online. So, if we combine all of this, we see that the stock market is in a very interesting place at the moment.

But, as prudent penny stocks investors, events like these can always be taken advantage of. As with any large market movement, there are ways for investors of all types to profit. And because penny stocks don’t like to play by the rules, many small-caps will show massive gains even on days of larger bearish market sentiment. So, keeping all of this in mind, let’s take a look at four penny stocks to watch to avoid a market crash.

4 Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Darkpulse Inc. (OTC: DPLS)

On Thursday, August 12th, shares of DPLS stock managed to climb by over 18% at midday. This brings its six-month gain to over 320%, which is one of the main reasons that so many investors are paying attention to DPLS stock right now. Many investors believe that Darkpulse Inc. could have a lot going for it right now if all operations continue to go as planned. And, it’s worth noting that DPLS stock is commonly discussed on social media as a meme stock.

For some context, Darkpulse is a producer of laser systems for various monitoring purposes. This includes monitoring temperature, strain, and stresses across infrastructure, surveillance, mining safety, and much more. In addition, it provides fiber-based monitoring systems that can be used in a wide variety of industries. Only a day or two ago, the company announced the acquisition of Optilan, a global security provider for everything from energy to rail, telecom, and more.

“This acquisition completes a monumental leap forward of Darkpulse’s expansion into global critical infrastructure markets. As a recognized leader for more than 30 years, Optilan brings a highly experienced team and operational footprint with physical assets across key international markets including, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and the U.K. I look forward to working with the nearly 200 member Optilan team working throughout the globe.” The CEO of Darkpulse, Dennis O’ Leary

Considering this big move and DPLS’s constant momentum, it could be worth keeping an eye on.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV)

NAOV stock is another trending penny stock right now and over the past few weeks. And today, shares of NAOV managed to climb by over 27% at midday. This is a sizable gain and one that should be taken into consideration if you plan on investing in NAOV stock. Over the past two weeks or so, we’ve covered NanoVibronix several times for its innovative products and constant market momentum. Yesterday, the company announced that it received registration approval for its PainShield product from the Australian Regulatory body for Therapeutic Devices (TGA).

“This regulatory approval enables us to expand availability of PainShield to Australia and follows closely after TGA’s approval of UroShield just last month. We are positioned to serve beneficiaries in this important market with a strong distribution partner in DukeHill HC, an industry leader with proven distribution capabilities in Australia.” The CEO of NanoVibronix, Brian Murphy

If you’re unfamiliar with NanoVibronix, it is a producer of medical devices that utilize its proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave technology. These products can be put to use for everything from the disruption of biofilms to pain relief and more. Because it is such a new and groundbreaking product, many investors are excited about the potential future that NAOV could have. Whether this makes NAOV stock worth adding to your watchlist, however, is up to you.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS)

SENS stock is another decent gainer of the day, pushing up by around 8% in afternoon trading. For some context, Senseonics is a producer of medical products that monitor metrics for those with diabetes. Its product line includes several CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) systems such as the Eversense and Eversense XL.

These devices utilize a sensor inserted under the skin to track a patient’s glucose levels. It can then send this data to a smartphone which puts it ahead of the existing technology by quite a ways. At the beginning of this week, Senseonics announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results. In the report, the company posted revenue of around $3.3 million and managed to raise more than $50 million in proceeds through an at-the-market offering.

“In the second quarter we made progress driving increased patient and provider awareness of Eversense through a targeted direct-to-consumer digital advertising campaign and presentations of the PROMISE Study, an evaluation of our 180-day sensor, at the ADA and ATTD conferences. As announced when we submitted this data to the FDA, we are pleased with the strength of the data from the PROMISE Study which we believe represents a top-tier CGM safety and accuracy profile.” The CEO of Senseonics, Tim Goodnow

In the U.S. and around the world, diabetes is a condition that affects millions. Because of this, Senseonics could have a sizable market opportunity moving forward. For these reasons, SENS stock could be worth keeping an eye on.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)

The last penny stock on this list of sizable gainers today comes in as Sesen Bio. Today, shares of SESN stock shot up by more than 18% at midday, indicating sizable bullish sentiment. And, at over $4.75 per share, SESN stock is quickly moving out of penny stocks territory right now. While no news came out today that is prompting this we can look at some announcements made earlier in the week to see why SESN stock may be gaining right now.

Yesterday, the company announced that John Knighton would join the company as its new VP and Chief Compliance Officer. In addition to this, it stated that it is on track to get an FDA decision on its Vicineum product for a Biologics License Application by August 18th.

“At Sesen Bio, we believe a strong culture of compliance is a source of competitive advantage because a thorough understanding of laws and regulatory guidance allows us to fully explore innovative commercial models and strategies. This enabled us to do the right thing while maximizing launch uptake of Vicineum.” Dr. Thomas Cannell, CEO of SESN

With its lead product ready for a big announcement from the FDA next week, many investors seem excited about the potential of SESN moving forward. Considering this, is SESN stock worth adding to your watchlist?

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching Right Now?

With so many penny stocks to choose from right now, it can seem difficult to pick the best ones to buy. However, buy considering all that is going on in the world, investors can do their best to try and make a watchlist that competes with the most educated traders out there. Considering all of this, which penny stocks are you watching right now?