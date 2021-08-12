Cryptocurrency

SEC Regulation of Crypto Will ‘Hurt American Innovation’ Says Congressman

In an official statement, US Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) says that the SEC seeking jurisdiction of exchanges is problematic.
Next Article
SEC Regulation of Crypto Will ‘Hurt American Innovation’ Says Congressman
Image credit: - be[IN]crypto

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on be[IN]crypto

In an official statement, US Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) says that the SEC seeking jurisdiction of exchanges is problematic. 

U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry has published a press release stating his concerns over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking for jurisdiction over all cryptocurrency exchanges. McHenry, from North Carolina, says that the request by the SEC is “a blatant power grab that will hurt American innovation.” McHenry adds that “We don’t need another backroom deal between Gensler and Elizabeth Warren.” 

The statement was in response to a letter penned by SEC Chair Gary Gensler to Senator Elizabeth Warren about regulating cryptocurrencies. In the letter, Gensler talks a lot about crypto exchanges and his issues with the security provided by these services. “I believe these various platforms not only can implicate the securities laws, but some platforms can also implicate the commodities laws and the banking laws. This raises a number of issues related to protecting investors and consumers, guarding against illicit activity, and ensuring financial stability.” Gensler adds that it is his belief additional authorities are needed to prevent transactions, products and platforms from “falling between regulatory cracks.” Additionally, more resources are needed to protect investors in this “growing and volatile sector.” 

McHenry working with the Senate on issue

Senator McHenry’s response also makes mention of the fact that Gensler is also looking to regulate non-securities exchanges. He adds that the letter from Gensler to Warren was the reason he introduced H.R. 1602, the Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021. The proposed act is designed to “direct the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission to jointly establish a digital asset working group, and for other purposes.” H.R. 1602 was passed by the House of Representatives on April 20 and is currently waiting for the Senate to tackle the issue. The bill will look to create a digital asset working group made up of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the SEC

McHenry concludes his letter by stating the need for smart policy created through a transparent process “to ensure innovation and job creation continue in the U.S.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's Tweet Radically Changed the Crypto Game. Here's What You Need to Know.

Cryptocurrency

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Cryptocurrency

Today's Cryptomining Craze Is Just Like the 1800s Gold Rush. Here's How to Stake Your Claim.