Samsung Unveils New Folding Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

August 12, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Samsung presented its new folding phones this Wednesday: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which surprised with their flexible screens and a price up to 30% lower than the previous model.

The South Korean firm is betting on the new lack of smartphones to reach a larger market, but with much lower manufacturing costs than anticipated by the industry. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is still Samsung's most expensive phone, is presented on the market at $1,799.99.

Samsung hopes these new folding technologies and price reductions will help it become a niche leader in the smartphone industry, where it has no real competition, according to a report published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Image: Samsung

It reaches 6.2 inches.

It is fully functional both open and closed, becoming a small 7.6-inch tablet.

It works with Super AMOLED technology.

Weighs 271 grams.

It has the first IPX8 water-resistance certification in a folding smartphone.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

12 GB of RAM.

4,400 mAh battery.

Triple main camera with three sensors of 12 megapixels (MP) each: an angle, a wide angle and a two-magnification optical zoom (which reaches 10x in digital).

A 10 MP lens on the front screen and a 4 MP lens available when unfolding the phone.

It will be compatible with a special S Pen that can be purchased separately.

5G connection.

Biometric authentication (by fingerprint and facial recognition).

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Image: Samsung

Folds to stay at 7.2 x 8.6 centimeters (1.6 cm thick).

Reaches 6.7 inches when unfolded.

Dinamic AMOLED panel.

1.9 inch panel.

Weighs 183 grams.

Water resistant (IPX8).

3,300 mAh battery.

Side fingerprint sensor.

Qualcomm Sanpdragon 888 processor.

5G connectivity.

12 MP dual lens camera (wide and wide angle) on the rear.

10 MP selfie camera.

Versions in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Image: Samsung

Samsung also unveiled smart watches that incorporate the new Wear OS system, created in collaboration with Google: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's BioActive sensor, which has a smaller and more compact design that does not interfere with the precision of the measurement.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets beginning August 11, with in-store availability beginning August 27 with versions for $249.99 with Bluetooth and $299.99 for LTE.

In addition, the technology company launched the Galaxy Buds2, designed for all-day use and superior sound cancellation.