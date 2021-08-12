Samsung Unveils New Folding Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung presented its new folding phones this Wednesday: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which surprised with their flexible screens and a price up to 30% lower than the previous model.
The South Korean firm is betting on the new lack of smartphones to reach a larger market, but with much lower manufacturing costs than anticipated by the industry. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is still Samsung's most expensive phone, is presented on the market at $1,799.99.
Samsung hopes these new folding technologies and price reductions will help it become a niche leader in the smartphone industry, where it has no real competition, according to a report published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).
Galaxy Z Fold 3
Image: Samsung
- It reaches 6.2 inches.
- It is fully functional both open and closed, becoming a small 7.6-inch tablet.
- It works with Super AMOLED technology.
- Weighs 271 grams.
- It has the first IPX8 water-resistance certification in a folding smartphone.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
- 12 GB of RAM.
- 4,400 mAh battery.
- Triple main camera with three sensors of 12 megapixels (MP) each: an angle, a wide angle and a two-magnification optical zoom (which reaches 10x in digital).
- A 10 MP lens on the front screen and a 4 MP lens available when unfolding the phone.
- It will be compatible with a special S Pen that can be purchased separately.
- 5G connection.
- Biometric authentication (by fingerprint and facial recognition).
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Image: Samsung
- Folds to stay at 7.2 x 8.6 centimeters (1.6 cm thick).
- Reaches 6.7 inches when unfolded.
- Dinamic AMOLED panel.
- 1.9 inch panel.
- Weighs 183 grams.
- Water resistant (IPX8).
- 3,300 mAh battery.
- Side fingerprint sensor.
- Qualcomm Sanpdragon 888 processor.
- 5G connectivity.
- 12 MP dual lens camera (wide and wide angle) on the rear.
- 10 MP selfie camera.
- Versions in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Image: Samsung
Samsung also unveiled smart watches that incorporate the new Wear OS system, created in collaboration with Google: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
The Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's BioActive sensor, which has a smaller and more compact design that does not interfere with the precision of the measurement.
Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets beginning August 11, with in-store availability beginning August 27 with versions for $249.99 with Bluetooth and $299.99 for LTE.
In addition, the technology company launched the Galaxy Buds2, designed for all-day use and superior sound cancellation.