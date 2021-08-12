Samsung

Samsung Unveils New Folding Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

The South Korean brand announced its range of electronic devices, which includes its new smart watches and hearing aids.
Image credit: Samsung

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Samsung presented its new folding phones this Wednesday: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which surprised with their flexible screens and a price up to 30% lower than the previous model.

The South Korean firm is betting on the new lack of smartphones to reach a larger market, but with much lower manufacturing costs than anticipated by the industry. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is still Samsung's most expensive phone, is presented on the market at $1,799.99.

Samsung hopes these new folding technologies and price reductions will help it become a niche leader in the smartphone industry, where it has no real competition, according to a report published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Image: Samsung

  • It reaches 6.2 inches.
  • It is fully functional both open and closed, becoming a small 7.6-inch tablet.
  • It works with Super AMOLED technology.
  • Weighs 271 grams.
  • It has the first IPX8 water-resistance certification in a folding smartphone.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
  • 12 GB of RAM.
  • 4,400 mAh battery.
  • Triple main camera with three sensors of 12 megapixels (MP) each: an angle, a wide angle and a two-magnification optical zoom (which reaches 10x in digital).
  • A 10 MP lens on the front screen and a 4 MP lens available when unfolding the phone.
  • It will be compatible with a special S Pen that can be purchased separately.
  • 5G connection.
  • Biometric authentication (by fingerprint and facial recognition).

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Image: Samsung

  • Folds to stay at 7.2 x 8.6 centimeters (1.6 cm thick).
  • Reaches 6.7 inches when unfolded.
  • Dinamic AMOLED panel.
  • 1.9 inch panel.
  • Weighs 183 grams.
  • Water resistant (IPX8).
  • 3,300 mAh battery.
  • Side fingerprint sensor.
  • Qualcomm Sanpdragon 888 processor.
  • 5G connectivity.
  • 12 MP dual lens camera (wide and wide angle) on the rear.
  • 10 MP selfie camera.
  • Versions in 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Image: Samsung

Samsung also unveiled smart watches that incorporate the new Wear OS system, created in collaboration with Google: the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's BioActive sensor, which has a smaller and more compact design that does not interfere with the precision of the measurement.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order in select markets beginning August 11, with in-store availability beginning August 27 with versions for $249.99 with Bluetooth and $299.99 for LTE.

In addition, the technology company launched the Galaxy Buds2, designed for all-day use and superior sound cancellation.

