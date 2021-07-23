The Top Jobs, Remote Roles, Industries, and Cities for Entry-Level Candidates in 2021

July 23, 2021 7 min read

This story originally appeared on The Muse



It’s never easy to transition from school to the working world. You have to figure out where you want to live and what you want to do and then find and land a job—all while dealing with a slew of new norms and expectations. Throw in a global pandemic and its economic ramifications and the process becomes all the more daunting. Those who graduated after the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in 2020 struggled to find work. Only 69% of adults ages 20 to 29 who’d completed a degree in the spring of 2020 were employed in October 2020, compared to 78% the previous year, according to the Pew Research Center. The good news is that the job market overall rebounded in 2021. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 9.2 million job openings for May 2021, compared to 5.4 million for May 2020. And the National Association of Colleges and Employers projected in its spring 2021 outlook report that employers would hire 7.2% more new grads from the class of 2021 than they had from the class of 2020, with 92% of employers saying they planned to maintain or increase hiring. LinkedIn found similarly promising numbers in an analysis geared toward 2021 grads. “We are cautiously optimistic for the 2021 graduating class,” the company reported, based on the findings of its Economic Graph team. “The rate of hiring returning to [those of] pre-COVID times suggests that 2021 graduates are likely heading into a more stable and healthy job market.” As part of its analysis, LinkedIn zoomed in to identify the most in-demand entry-level roles, the most common remote job openings at the entry level, the geographic locations with the most entry-level jobs, and the industries hiring the most entry-level talent in the first months of 2021. Take a look at the lists below, where you’ll also find links to search for open roles on The Muse.

Top 10 Entry-Level Jobs in Demand in 2021

10 Remote Entry-Level Jobs Growing the Fastest in 2021

10 Cities With the Most Entry-Level Jobs in 2021 (and a Few Other Options)

10 Industries With the Most Entry-Level Jobs in 2021