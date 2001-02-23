Homebased Business Rules For Your Kids

What should you do when the rules get broken?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're a homebased business owner and you've set some guidelines for your children regarding your business. Most of the time, it all works out-but what about those times when it doesn't? Let's say your official workday is over and the phone rings. It's an important client, and you have to take the call. Here are some smart ways to handle this professionally:

  • Get a cordless phone as an extension to your business line. When you enter the "home" part of your house, take the phone with you. If it rings, answer it and walk back to your work space. Let the kids know that when this happens, they should try to be quiet until you're out of earshot.
  • If pandemonium is truly breaking loose, don't answer the phone. Let it go into voice mail and call back as soon as you can get away or get the situation under control.
  • Understand it may not be easy but if you train your kids to respect your time, space and need for concentration, both your work and family life will be infinitely easier.

