FDA Authorizes Covid Booster Shots for Certain Immunocompromised People

'Other fully vaccinated individuals do not need an additional vaccine dose right now,' the agency makes clear.
In an effort to allay the most vulnerable Americans' fears of a surging Delta variant, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has modified its original emegency use authorizations (EUAs) for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's Covid vaccines. The agency expanded its EUAs for the two mRNA vaccines this week, allowing for the administering of an additional dose among a small percentage of immunocompromised individuals who'd already received their first two doses of either vaccine. (There was no guidance in the official statement concerning those who've had or plan to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.)

It's not entirely clear what consitutes the FDA's definition of "immunocompromised" in this context, though its statement did caution that, "People who are immunocompromised in a manner similar to those who have undergone solid organ transplantation have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases." And in a press briefing yesterday, members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team and representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that the number of Americans who meet the new criteria might be around 3% of the population. 

Related: How Increased Vaccinations Will Impact Your Small Business

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting later this morning to better codify who falls into this newly delineated subcategory. Anyone can watch the meeting live starting at 11 a.m. via this webcast link. We will keep you posted as pertinent information emerges.

 

