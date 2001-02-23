Networking 101
Perfect your people skills.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Networking-everybody talks about it, but do you know how to do it right? Networking expert Dee Helfgott says networking is people connecting with people-exchanging ideas, information and resources. Try her networking tips:
- Prepare a 30-second introduction of who you are, what you do and how your business benefits others. It should be long enough to convey information but short enough so it's not a sales pitch.
- Volunteer for a small role on a committee of an important organization or association. This gives you visibility and will gain you respect.
- Listen more than you talk. That's the best way to get information that may help you.
- Don't forget to network outside your group. You never know who knows someone who may need your product or service.