Vaccines

FDA Authorizes Third Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine for High-Risk People

Immunosuppressed patients or transplant recipients will be inoculated with an extra dose.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Food and Drug Administration US (FDA) authorized the emergency use of a third dose of the vaccine of Pfizer-BionTech and Modern conditions for people in high - risk health before the advance of the Delta variant.

"The country has entered another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the FDA is especially aware that immunosuppressed people are at special risk of serious illness," said the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Janet Woodcock, in a statement .

The third dose of the biologic will focus on protecting solid organ transplant recipients or those with weakened immune systems.

More than 619,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19 and coronavirus infections have soared to a daily average of more than 100,000.

