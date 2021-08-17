Free Webinar - September 16 | How To Make The Most Out Your 24 Hours

Prepare to Succeed

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does it ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in a day to accomplish everything you hope to accomplish? While balancing work and life in a 24-hour period can be a tricky act, there are simple steps you can take to make your daily routine more manageable in order to achieve more in the short term and long term. 

Join Dorie Clark, an industry expert, author, and speaker, for this webinar to hear her insights into how to make the most of your day, every day. She’ll share

  • How to slow down, be more mindful of your actions, and create a more meaningful life for yourself overall
  • How to make small changes to your daily life that will have positive impacts on your future
  • How to get into a mindset that will help you complete small, everyday goals—even the ones that may feel pointless—which may contribute to the success of longer-term goals

About the Speaker:

Dorie Clark helps individuals and companies get their best ideas heard in a crowded, noisy world. She has been named one of the Top 50 business thinkers in the world by Thinkers50, and was honored as the #1 Communication Coach in the world at the Marshall Goldsmith Coaching Awards. She is a keynote speaker and teaches for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and Columbia Business School. She is the author of The Long Game, Entrepreneurial You, which was named one of Forbes’ Top 5 Business Books of the Year, as well as Reinventing You and Stand Out, which was named the #1 Leadership Book of the Year by Inc. magazine.

