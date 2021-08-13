Bernard Arnault started out working in the family business and is now the richest man in the world. Learn about the history of the owner of the LVMH group
French mogul Bernard Arnault unseated Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, but the path of the LVMH group owner is full of business strategy lessons.
11 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.