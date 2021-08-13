Automating customer service, the next technological bet for SMEs

August 13, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Given the impact of the health crisis, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico made important changes to keep their businesses afloat. Among these transformations, the adoption of technology in its processes stands out.

According to INEGI figures, micro, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico, which number almost 4 million, are of vital importance, since they represent 99.8% of the total companies in the country, generate 71% of employment and contribute 52% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For this group of companies, the technological gap translates into significant competitive lags, such as a reduction in customers and sales. According to a study by the KPMG consultancy, despite the fact that 86% of companies in the country estimate that the use of disruptive technologies opens up greater opportunities in uncertain times like the ones we currently live in, only 47% are implementing them.

Depositphotos.com

For example, the technology firm Clear , with 11 years of experience in the development of software for SMEs in the automotive sector and with a presence in 19 countries, detected that implementing automation processes in the customer service area, through instant messaging, raises the competitiveness of SMEs.

“We have verified increases in sales of 26% on average and 10% more clients in SMEs that are committed to automating the offer of complementary services and prospecting for new clients, in addition to reducing the frequency of 'no show' or lack of assistance ”Said Brad Simmons founder and CEO of the company.

"Although the adoption of technologies that allow automating processes has been related as a concept that is only available to large companies, the reality is that there are more and more options for SMEs to implement automation in their business units," he explained Simmons.

For this reason, the firm is currently working on the development of a digital platform that will automate customer service on WhatsApp, which is the most important instant messaging app in Latin America, in order to boost sales and customer acquisition. potential for those SMEs that have a high volume of appointments, such as companies in the health sector.

And it is that this instant messaging app is the preferred channel of consumers not only to communicate, but also to buy. According to Statista, 83% of people in Latin America use WhatsApp for their purchase processes.

The launch of the platform, which is currently being developed by Mexican talent and is being funded with capital from Silicon Valley, is expected to occur in Latin America in the last quarter of this year.

For the CEO of Clear, automation will be key to the survival of SMEs in an increasingly digital economy.