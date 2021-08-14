Why is it important to give yourself moments of relaxation?

August 14, 2021 5 min read

Did you know that lack of sleep can weaken your immune system, increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, the tendency to gain weight or suffer from depression or anxiety, in addition to accelerating the aging process?

Yes, sleep is essential for life and tranquility, but with the COVID-19 pandemic many people have reported a significant increase in cases of insomnia, stress and anxiety due to factors such as isolation and uncertainty, or long hours and irregularities that the home office entails.

One in 3 people suffers from one or more sleep disorders, says Reyes Haro Valencia, president emeritus of the Mexican Sleep Society, while the Survey of the 2021 Wellness Diagnosis of Willis Towers Watson highlights that in Mexico, 64% of employers think that the pandemic will have a negative impact on the productivity of their employees and 80% on their well-being (physical and emotional health, social relationships and financial well-being), stress being the main problem faced by workers.

To help control stress in both work and personal life, Tila arises, a personal well-being app with which you will have a guide that will help you relax and rest better.

This app, founded by Christian Rojas, comes equipped with 300 guided and programmed meditations with which you will learn to meditate at any time. It also has Binaural sounds (two tones with slightly different frequencies that have the objective of reducing stress) or ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, whose purpose is to relax), which will give you an extra in your moments of peace.

Something else, it has original content in story format, narrated by the actor Edgar Vivar, which will take you to a world of calm, reflection and tranquility, will help you reduce stress, anxiety and regain sleep.

An international day of relaxation

Relaxation is one of the great secrets to maintain our life in well-being. This Sunday, August 15, marks the International Day of Relaxation, a date that is intended to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating relaxation habits into our lives and coping with everyday stress and anxiety.

In this context, Tila joins this celebration and is that as Christian says, "more than a recreational activity, relaxing is vital for our mind and body and goes beyond watching a movie, reading a book or going for a walk."

Relaxation should be considered as our natural state, since it even helps us balance the body's metabolism, heart rate, respiration and frees us from muscular and psychological tensions that accumulate over time.

"Practices such as meditation or mindfulness work like an exercise, doing it consistently helps us to generate a skill, which in this case is to stay in the present, try to get our head and thoughts to be where we want, in the here and now . This helps us learn to disconnect for a moment, to isolate thoughts and situations that can generate some kind of concern, "said psychiatrist Gina Chapa, a specialist in Tila.

How does implementing relaxation techniques help us?

Eliminate muscle tension

Promotes recovery from fatigue

Helps us to rest

Promotes restful sleep

Prevents stress, fatigue and insomnia

Lowers blood pressure

Generates a feeling of well-being

Helps improve self-esteem

Reduce emotional stress

It favors the breakdown of recurring negative thoughts.

How to relax?

There are many techniques and activities that promote relaxation. The recommendation of the experts is to start by including some day-to-day practices, such as breathing exercises, meditations or listening to sounds that cause us peace, since these will help us feel better and over time they will become a habit that will help us to return our thoughts from the chaotic places to which it suddenly goes. " Besides this, it is always recommended that we give ourselves time for rest, recreation and that not everything is duties and responsibilities, it is good to be active with things that we like," says Chapa.

What makes Tila different from the rest of the apps on the market? Christian Rojas, its founder, says that operating under a freemium model and a very cheap subscription that goes from 75 pesos per month to 699 pesos per year. In addition, the sounds of nature, such as rain or forest, were recorded in Mexico.

Tila has 50,000 downloads to date. It is available for Android and IOS and has free content so you can start testing it.