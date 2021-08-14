Mental Health

Why is it important to give yourself moments of relaxation?

Relaxation should be considered our natural state, as it even helps us balance the body's metabolism, heart rate, and respiration. It also helps reduce stress and sleep disorders.
Next Article
Why is it important to give yourself moments of relaxation?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Did you know that lack of sleep can weaken your immune system, increase the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, the tendency to gain weight or suffer from depression or anxiety, in addition to accelerating the aging process?

Yes, sleep is essential for life and tranquility, but with the COVID-19 pandemic many people have reported a significant increase in cases of insomnia, stress and anxiety due to factors such as isolation and uncertainty, or long hours and irregularities that the home office entails.

One in 3 people suffers from one or more sleep disorders, says Reyes Haro Valencia, president emeritus of the Mexican Sleep Society, while the Survey of the 2021 Wellness Diagnosis of Willis Towers Watson highlights that in Mexico, 64% of employers think that the pandemic will have a negative impact on the productivity of their employees and 80% on their well-being (physical and emotional health, social relationships and financial well-being), stress being the main problem faced by workers.

To help control stress in both work and personal life, Tila arises, a personal well-being app with which you will have a guide that will help you relax and rest better.

This app, founded by Christian Rojas, comes equipped with 300 guided and programmed meditations with which you will learn to meditate at any time. It also has Binaural sounds (two tones with slightly different frequencies that have the objective of reducing stress) or ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, whose purpose is to relax), which will give you an extra in your moments of peace.

Something else, it has original content in story format, narrated by the actor Edgar Vivar, which will take you to a world of calm, reflection and tranquility, will help you reduce stress, anxiety and regain sleep.

Depositphotos.com

An international day of relaxation

Relaxation is one of the great secrets to maintain our life in well-being. This Sunday, August 15, marks the International Day of Relaxation, a date that is intended to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating relaxation habits into our lives and coping with everyday stress and anxiety.

In this context, Tila joins this celebration and is that as Christian says, "more than a recreational activity, relaxing is vital for our mind and body and goes beyond watching a movie, reading a book or going for a walk."

Relaxation should be considered as our natural state, since it even helps us balance the body's metabolism, heart rate, respiration and frees us from muscular and psychological tensions that accumulate over time.

"Practices such as meditation or mindfulness work like an exercise, doing it consistently helps us to generate a skill, which in this case is to stay in the present, try to get our head and thoughts to be where we want, in the here and now . This helps us learn to disconnect for a moment, to isolate thoughts and situations that can generate some kind of concern, "said psychiatrist Gina Chapa, a specialist in Tila.

How does implementing relaxation techniques help us?

  • Eliminate muscle tension
  • Promotes recovery from fatigue
  • Helps us to rest
  • Promotes restful sleep
  • Prevents stress, fatigue and insomnia
  • Lowers blood pressure
  • Generates a feeling of well-being
  • Helps improve self-esteem
  • Reduce emotional stress
  • It favors the breakdown of recurring negative thoughts.

Photo: Tila app

How to relax?

There are many techniques and activities that promote relaxation. The recommendation of the experts is to start by including some day-to-day practices, such as breathing exercises, meditations or listening to sounds that cause us peace, since these will help us feel better and over time they will become a habit that will help us to return our thoughts from the chaotic places to which it suddenly goes. " Besides this, it is always recommended that we give ourselves time for rest, recreation and that not everything is duties and responsibilities, it is good to be active with things that we like," says Chapa.

What makes Tila different from the rest of the apps on the market? Christian Rojas, its founder, says that operating under a freemium model and a very cheap subscription that goes from 75 pesos per month to 699 pesos per year. In addition, the sounds of nature, such as rain or forest, were recorded in Mexico.

Tila has 50,000 downloads to date. It is available for Android and IOS and has free content so you can start testing it.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mental Health

Why Are Americans Illiterate When It Comes to Mental Health, and How Can We Change That?

Mental Health

Now Is the Time to Start Embracing Mental Health in the Workplace

Mental Health

Shifting the Narrative: Entrepreneurs and Mental Health