Entrepreneurship Calls

This free program for all of Latin America will help you expand your business

ASEM, Facebook and allies offer this training until October 8. Find more information here!
Next Article
This free program for all of Latin America will help you expand your business
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off of Our Social Media Books

Use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21 to get these books, for less.
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), in collaboration with Facebook and three Latin American organizations, are participating in the third season of the Impulsa con Facebook initiative, a free training program that seeks to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to create a effective online presence that allows them to connect with customers, increase their positioning and increase sales.

In addition to ASEM, the Argentine Entrepreneurs Association (ASEA), Endeavor Colombia and Victoria 147 , an organization focused on female entrepreneurship, participate in this regional collaboration.

Through the trainings, which are held from July 5 to October 8, attendees learn to use Facebook tools to boost their businesses, as well as strategies and methodologies to strengthen their management in areas such as sales, finance. , negotiation and human resources.

“From ASEM we are very excited to have such an impactful collaboration to promote the development of millions of female entrepreneurs and their companies in Latin America, especially in a context where digitization is essential for economic reactivation. It is probably one of the most far-reaching entrepreneurship initiatives in the world, ”says Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM.

The contents are presented by Facebook training specialists and representatives of allied organizations through live classes, microcapsules, question and answer sessions, and a series of special episodes that are presented by Cirle Tatis, a Colombian entrepreneur and activist.

These episodes, available at fb.me/serieimpulsa , address essential topics for entrepreneurs to develop their online strategy, including: establishing their online presence, communicating with clients, selling online, as well as personalizing and optimizing ad results.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Facebook, ASEA, Endeavor Colombia and Victoria 147. This collaboration reflects the importance of the union of entities that support entrepreneurship at the Latin American level. Together we can create value and continue to closely accompany entrepreneurs and their companies ”, adds Corral.

The dates and times in which the different activities take place are announced weekly on the ASEM Facebook page: facebook.com/asem.mx , and on the Facebook page for Companies: facebook.com/marketing.espanol

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship Calls

FedEx will give up to 400 thousand pesos for SMEs to reactivate

Entrepreneurship Calls

Mexican startups are sought to solve financial health problems

Entrepreneurship Calls

Platzi Will Pay You Up to $40,000 to Study