This free program for all of Latin America will help you expand your business

August 16, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), in collaboration with Facebook and three Latin American organizations, are participating in the third season of the Impulsa con Facebook initiative, a free training program that seeks to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to create a effective online presence that allows them to connect with customers, increase their positioning and increase sales.

In addition to ASEM, the Argentine Entrepreneurs Association (ASEA), Endeavor Colombia and Victoria 147 , an organization focused on female entrepreneurship, participate in this regional collaboration.

Through the trainings, which are held from July 5 to October 8, attendees learn to use Facebook tools to boost their businesses, as well as strategies and methodologies to strengthen their management in areas such as sales, finance. , negotiation and human resources.

“From ASEM we are very excited to have such an impactful collaboration to promote the development of millions of female entrepreneurs and their companies in Latin America, especially in a context where digitization is essential for economic reactivation. It is probably one of the most far-reaching entrepreneurship initiatives in the world, ”says Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM.

The contents are presented by Facebook training specialists and representatives of allied organizations through live classes, microcapsules, question and answer sessions, and a series of special episodes that are presented by Cirle Tatis, a Colombian entrepreneur and activist.

These episodes, available at fb.me/serieimpulsa , address essential topics for entrepreneurs to develop their online strategy, including: establishing their online presence, communicating with clients, selling online, as well as personalizing and optimizing ad results.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Facebook, ASEA, Endeavor Colombia and Victoria 147. This collaboration reflects the importance of the union of entities that support entrepreneurship at the Latin American level. Together we can create value and continue to closely accompany entrepreneurs and their companies ”, adds Corral.

The dates and times in which the different activities take place are announced weekly on the ASEM Facebook page: facebook.com/asem.mx , and on the Facebook page for Companies: facebook.com/marketing.espanol