Virginia possesses a diverse economy with shipbuilding on the southern-most shore, seafood harvesting along the Atlantic coast and rivers, tech companies in the suburban Washington corridor, and farming and tobacco-growing in the rural areas. Moreover, Virginia is also the top U.S. state for business in 2021, as per CNBC’s 2021 competitiveness rankings. The state’s biggest strength is its ability to retain and nurture talent, as well as a world-class higher education system. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Virginia.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Virginia

We have used the latest available profit numbers to come up with the ten most profitable companies in Virginia. These are the ten most profitable companies in Virginia:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings ($881 million)

Founded in 2010, this company operates in the hospitality business. Hilton Worldwide has two business segments: Management and Franchise, and Ownership. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months and over 40% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $4.34 billion in 2020, down from $9.48 billion in 2019. Hilton Worldwide is headquartered in McLean, Va.

E-Trade Financial ($955 million)

Founded in 1982, it is a financial services company and a pioneer in the online brokerage industry. This company operates an electronic trading platform to facilitate trading of financial assets, such as stocks, futures, ETFs, options and more. E-Trade Financial is a private company that has its headquarters in Arlington, Va.

DXC Technology ($1,257 million)

Founded in 1959, this company offers tech outsourcing, support and consulting services. DXC Technology has the following business segments: GIS (Global Infrastructure Services) and GBS (Global Business Services). Its shares are up more than 12% in the last three months and over 100% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $17.13 billion in 2020, down from $19.58 billion in 2019. DXC Technology is headquartered in Tysons, Va.

Dominion Energy ($1,358 million)

Founded in 1983, this company offers electricity and natural gas to businesses, wholesale customers and homes. Dominion Energy also regulates gas transmission pipeline and underground storage systems. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months but are down over 1% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $14.15 billion in 2020, down from $14.26 billion in 2019. Dominion Energy is headquartered in Richmond, Va.

Markel ($1,790 million)

Founded in 1952, it is a holding company that deals in underwriting specialty insurance products. Markel has the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. Its shares are up more than 6% in the last three months and over 18% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $9.74 billion in 2020, up from $9.52 billion in 2019. Markel has its headquarters in Glen Allen, Va.

Northrop Grumman ($2,248 million)

Founded in 1952, it is an aerospace and defense company. Northrop Grumman has the following business segments: Space Systems, Aeronautics Systems, Mission Systems and Defense Systems. Its shares are down more than 2% in the last three months but are up over 6% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $36.8 billion in 2020, up from $33.84 billion in 2019. Norfolk Southern has its headquarters in Falls Church, Va.

Norfolk Southern ($2,722 million)

Founded in 1952, it is a transportation company that owns a freight railroad. Norfolk Southern rail transports raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods throughout the U.S. Its shares are down more than 5% in the last three months but are up over 29% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $9.79 billion in 2020, down from $11.3 billion in 2019. Norfolk Southern has its headquarters in Norfolk, Va.

General Dynamics ($3,484 million)

Founded in 1952, it is an aerospace and defense company that deals in tanks, rockets, submarines, warships, and more. General Dynamics has the following business segments: Information Technology, Marine Systems, Aerospace, and Combat Systems. Its shares are up more than 3% in the last three months and over 29% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $37.93 billion in 2020, down from $39.35 billion in 2019. General Dynamics is headquartered in Reston, Va.

Capital One Financial ($5,546 million)

Founded in 1994, it is a financial holding company that offers financial products and services. Capital One Financial has the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Credit Card, and Consumer Banking. Its shares are up more than 11% in the last three months and over 160% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $26.03 billion in 2020, down from $28.51 billion in 2019. Capital One has its headquarters in McLean, Va.

Freddie Mac ($7,214 million)

Founded in 1970, the objective of this company is to enhance the credit flow in different parts of the economy. Freddie Mac primarily acquires home loans from banks and other commercial mortgage lenders. Its shares are down more than 50% in the last three months and over 54% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of $68.64 billion in 2020, down from $79.07 billion in 2019. Freddie Mac is headquartered in McLean, Va.