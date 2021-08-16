The Delta variant is very concerning, but here are 3 things to know before you panic

August 16, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The vast majority of the world's countries continue to face the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic , and many more are even dealing with the third wave of infections of the disease due to the so-called Delta variant (also referred to as B.1.617.2 and originated in India).

There are some more disturbing questions about this SARSCov2 mutation : Where is it spreading? Will it cause a severe wave? Will it escape the efficacy of current vaccines? These are just some of the questions that this variant has raised.

In this regard, Dr. Randy Olsen, professor of clinical pathology and genomic medicine at Houston Methodist Hospital explained in a statement that "we can say that the Delta variant is of high concern, especially in the population that has not yet been vaccinated."

3 things you need to know about the Delta variant of COVID-19

Here are three key things Dr. Olsen wants us all to know about the Delta variant of COVID-19 .

1. The Delta variant is very worrying

Image: Depositphotos.com

What makes this variant so concerning?

To begin with, because it is much more contagious than any other variant or the original virus. "Scientific studies have found that the Delta variant is 60% more contagious than the Alpha variant (known as the British variant or B.1.1.7)," commented Dr. Olsen.

In addition, the Delta variant is capable of producing a much more severe disease and this is clear when looking at the increasing number of hospitalizations.

The recent increase in infections caused by the Delta variant is an important reminder that the pandemic is far from over, and people who can and have not been vaccinated should do so as soon as possible.

The Alpha and Delta variants emerged during high rates of infection and contagion around the world, so letting the virus spread will cause more variants of concern to emerge around the world.

Dr. Olsen insists, "Vaccine-induced immunity is our best tool to overcome this pandemic."

2. Vaccines are highly protective against the Delta variant

Image: Depositphotos.com

“Overall, research indicates that fully vaccinated people are well protected from the Delta variant. Studies clearly show that vaccines continue to be highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, ”states Dr. Olsen.

“Even if you are vaccinated, it is highly recommended to continue with general preventive measures such as wearing a mask, practicing healthy distance and washing your hands continuously. Particularly when in contact with people who may not have been vaccinated , for example, in the supermarket and at social events outside our family and friends. Infection in vaccinated people is extremely rare, but it can happen, ”recommends Dr. Olsen.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has again recommended that masks be worn at all times, even on people already vaccinated. The United States CDC makes the same recommendations.

3. The Delta variant is expected to become the dominant variant globally in the coming months.

Image: Depositphotos.com

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the presence of the Delta variant has been detected in at least 111 countries, territories and localities. This is expected to continue to grow and this variant to become dominant worldwide within the next few months.

Dr. Olsen emphatically concludes, “If you are not yet vaccinated, get vaccinated when possible. Only vaccination will protect you from the Delta variant (and other variants), and only by vaccinating ourselves as a world community will we be able to get out of this pandemic in the best way possible ”.