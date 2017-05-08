How negative thinking influences entrepreneurs

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Today more than ever something serious happens to society. We are invaded by an evil that we unintentionally promote and maximize on social media; This evil is called negativity . And it is that always, since the human being has use of reason, there has been good and bad news; But in our time there is the possibility of being communicated in an instant with other friends, other people and other cultures, and thus spreading good or evil.

These negative news or thoughts can become customary in the human being. How many of us do not have a friend or family member who shares information that all it does is irritate us or make us have a bad day? On one occasion, talking to a young man who had a very good idea to start a business, he said to me: "I am not going to start my project by asking a bank for money because they are all thieves" and when I told him why then did he not try to approach some government body to receive some kind of support; He told me: "I am not going to go, because those supports are for friends of politicians, besides the party that currently governs is not to my liking" and when I questioned him about the reason for his thinking he told me: "You are not on Facebook or Twitter? Don't you see everything that is said about banks and governments? "



Like this previous example there are many. How many young people have enormous entrepreneurial potential that is not taken advantage of by negative thinking?

Are they thinking that it is necessary for the stars to align in order to start their project? Or that to be able to undertake a government with which we have chemistry is required? Or wait for the banks to be charities so we can get closer and create a financial plan for our project? That will never happen!

I remember Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, once saying: “The world won't care about your self-esteem. The world will expect you to achieve something, regardless of whether or not you feel good about yourself. " We currently live in an era where everything that surrounds us seeks to facilitate the work of our species, but for some reason we have been made to believe that the world and society must couple with us, that the whole of humanity must seek the way in which I It suits me well, that is, my happiness and success are in others, and not in myself.

And when negative thinking invades us, the comparisons begin, we begin to say: "Steve Jobs, Michael Jordan, Howard Schultz and George Soros were already rich at my age" and with it comes the discouragement that ends up generating conformity, that is why he said Bill Gates: "Do not compare yourself to anyone in this world, if you do you are insulting yourself."

Being an entrepreneur does not always mean that you will be a billionaire, but it does mean that you will improve your future and that of the people around you. In the same way, negative thinking leads us to be constant critics of the work of others, we disqualify them, attack them and think that if they succeed it is because they surely were lucky or met someone who took them to the place where they are now. And since we are so critical of others, then we look for a way not to do anything so as not to be criticized, wrapping ourselves in a vicious circle that prevents us from getting ahead. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, used to say, "If you want to never be criticized, then don't do anything."

American businessman Sam Walton says: "High expectations are the key to achieving it all."

This previous sentence is related to the thinking that young entrepreneurs should have; If you don't believe in your idea, no one else will. If you do not believe that you can do something right, congratulations, you will do it wrong, that is why it is necessary and essential to change your way of thinking and not get carried away by the bad news that day by day invades social networks and immerses us in a world of anguish and hatred cutting off the wings of our enthusiasm.

Says Elon Musk, founder of PayPal: “You want to have a future where you hope things are better, not one where you expect things to be worse.” Unfortunately how many people we know that the more the years go by they become more irritable, more critical and more negative, they compromised their future by generating a worse personal scenario than they had in the past, all for a simple thing as the change of mentality, in this case these people changed for the worse.

Finally, I want to close with a phrase from Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon: "life is too short to surround yourself with people who do not contribute." Change your mentality and if necessary, change friends!