Tips to form your business personality

Even if you are creative, passionate, charming, and have good ideas and job skills, you may not be prepared for the opportunities that come your way. If you have not taken advantage of any of your skills, it may be because you need to prepare some essential elements of your entrepreneurial personality.

Here are 10 things you can do to get ready:

1. Take creative or professional photos. You'll use them on your social media, website, on other people's pages, the back of your book, and more. If you don't like taking those kinds of photos, you can try last minute selfies or cut a photo with an ex-boyfriend. Think about the impression you want to make and take professional photos that reflect your competence and style.

2. Have a presence on social networks. Try free software like Buffer or Hootsuite to automate a few messages each week if you feel like you're too busy creating daily content. Also, if you want to be like "kids these days" and put all those images on your blogs and social accounts, try using Canva to create your own professional graphics in minutes. Be honest: Would you hire someone who is quiet and not up to date with the internet? Make yourself available and attractive in the channels in which your customers operate.

3. Develop a brand pitch. If you were establishing yourself as a freelance designer and I asked you what you do and you told me "graphic design" maybe I would fall asleep. Instead try “I create bold, modern designs for consultants and other experts. I make people look as credible and approachable as in real life. I love what I do!" people would buy it for sure. Just be specific, charming, and passionate. Opportunities have a habit of presenting themselves to people who seem motivated and ready.

4. Create a simple site or blog. Just as artists need portfolios, entrepreneurs, vendors, and consultants need sites to showcase their potential. They are called blogs . Create a place where connections and clients can see your thoughts, expertise, and friendliness in the area in which they want to hire you. Being ready means taking control of your online presence. Even if you meet people head-on, don't assume they won't search for you on the internet, because they will.

5. Get a professional email account. Choose your name carefully. Set up an account with your domain name or your first and last name separated by a period.

6. Gather opinions and reviews from former customers. Whether you collect positive tweets and put them on your website or asked people for feedback on your past work, collect testimonials and pray that they make you look good. Use these reviews on your website, press kit, and other marketing materials.

7. Update your bio and create at least two versions. Your accomplishments, appearances, thoughts, abilities, and experiences are constantly changing. Write a biography that reflects the skills most related to your brand identity. Create a controversial and formal version.

8. Create a business card worth saving. Do you remember that time when you met someone who seemed interested in working with you and you didn't have business cards with you? Fix that. You can hire a designer and create memorable cards or you can also use some applications or programs to do it for you.

9. A way to take payments. Once you have business and orders, you will need a way to actually get paid. A free PayPal account will allow you to receive payments online. Don't be that unprepared person when the customer is ready to leave.

10. Make a plan. Business people die a bit on the inside when they talk to people who don't have a plan. Where are you going with your business career? What new products are you going to launch soon? How are you going to promote yourself? If you don't have a plan, you won't be able to impress people or earn their trust.