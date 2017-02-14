Prepare to Succeed

Tips to form your business personality

Follow these tips and prepare for the opportunities that may arise by taking care of your image at all times.
Next Article
Tips to form your business personality
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Blogger and Creative Business Consultant, byRegina.com
home menu_book
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even if you are creative, passionate, charming, and have good ideas and job skills, you may not be prepared for the opportunities that come your way. If you have not taken advantage of any of your skills, it may be because you need to prepare some essential elements of your entrepreneurial personality.

Here are 10 things you can do to get ready:

1. Take creative or professional photos. You'll use them on your social media, website, on other people's pages, the back of your book, and more. If you don't like taking those kinds of photos, you can try last minute selfies or cut a photo with an ex-boyfriend. Think about the impression you want to make and take professional photos that reflect your competence and style.

2. Have a presence on social networks. Try free software like Buffer or Hootsuite to automate a few messages each week if you feel like you're too busy creating daily content. Also, if you want to be like "kids these days" and put all those images on your blogs and social accounts, try using Canva to create your own professional graphics in minutes. Be honest: Would you hire someone who is quiet and not up to date with the internet? Make yourself available and attractive in the channels in which your customers operate.

3. Develop a brand pitch. If you were establishing yourself as a freelance designer and I asked you what you do and you told me "graphic design" maybe I would fall asleep. Instead try “I create bold, modern designs for consultants and other experts. I make people look as credible and approachable as in real life. I love what I do!" people would buy it for sure. Just be specific, charming, and passionate. Opportunities have a habit of presenting themselves to people who seem motivated and ready.

4. Create a simple site or blog. Just as artists need portfolios, entrepreneurs, vendors, and consultants need sites to showcase their potential. They are called blogs . Create a place where connections and clients can see your thoughts, expertise, and friendliness in the area in which they want to hire you. Being ready means taking control of your online presence. Even if you meet people head-on, don't assume they won't search for you on the internet, because they will.

5. Get a professional email account. Choose your name carefully. Set up an account with your domain name or your first and last name separated by a period.

6. Gather opinions and reviews from former customers. Whether you collect positive tweets and put them on your website or asked people for feedback on your past work, collect testimonials and pray that they make you look good. Use these reviews on your website, press kit, and other marketing materials.

7. Update your bio and create at least two versions. Your accomplishments, appearances, thoughts, abilities, and experiences are constantly changing. Write a biography that reflects the skills most related to your brand identity. Create a controversial and formal version.

8. Create a business card worth saving. Do you remember that time when you met someone who seemed interested in working with you and you didn't have business cards with you? Fix that. You can hire a designer and create memorable cards or you can also use some applications or programs to do it for you.

9. A way to take payments. Once you have business and orders, you will need a way to actually get paid. A free PayPal account will allow you to receive payments online. Don't be that unprepared person when the customer is ready to leave.

10. Make a plan. Business people die a bit on the inside when they talk to people who don't have a plan. Where are you going with your business career? What new products are you going to launch soon? How are you going to promote yourself? If you don't have a plan, you won't be able to impress people or earn their trust.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Life

The 3 secrets you need to know to cope with work stress

Entrepreneurial Life

5 more exercises to control your stress

Entrepreneurial Life

These are the 8 mental anchors that prevent you from taking off