Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin Is the 'Strongest' Cryptocurrency and Elon Musk Responds

The billionaire posted on his Twitter account that there will be a merchandise promotion from his basketball team for those who pay with "doge."
Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin Is the 'Strongest' Cryptocurrency and Elon Musk Responds
Image credit: Christopher Willard & Bloomberg vía Getty Images / Entrepreneur en español

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team Mark Cuban commented that Dogecoin is the "strongest" cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Also, the billionaire posted on his Twitter account that there will be a team merchandise promotion for those who pay with "doge." 

"Coming soon there will be a summer merchandising sale for Mavs.com with special prices for those who pay with @dogecoin !!!" wrote the mogul.

Cuban told CNBC that the doge "is a medium that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services" and added that "it is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange."

For the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Bitcoin is more like gold: that is, something that is invested in to see profits in the long term. 

This is not new, at least not according to Elon Musk

The billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX responded to the tweet in the U.S. media with a message that said, "I have been saying this for a while."

Musk has been recognized for his controversial messages about cryptocurrencies and people have even come to think that he has very deep interests in some of them since depending on his positive or negative comments they go up or down in price, respectively.

Related: Dogecoin Surged 25% Thanks to a Simple Tweet From Elon Musk About the Cryptocurrency

