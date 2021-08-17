These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Energy Industry

August 17, 2021 4 min read

The energy sector includes companies that are related to the production and supply of energy (renewable and non-renewable energy). This industry covers the companies engaged in exploring, producing, refining, marketing, storing and transporting oil and gas, coal and other consumable fuels. Moreover, this sector also includes companies dealing in oil and gas equipment, as well as solar energy. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the energy industry.

Ten Biggest Companies In Energy Industry

To rank the ten biggest companies in the energy industry, we have used their latest available revenue numbers. Following are the ten biggest companies in the energy industry:

Green Plains ($3,055 million)

Founded in 2004, this company deals in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, as well as grain handling. Green Plains also offers services related to storage commodity and marketing and distribution. The shares of the company are up more than 9% in the last one month and are over 168% year-to-date (YTD). Green Plains reported a net loss of $108.78 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of $167.69 million in 2019. The company has its headquarters in Omaha, Neb.

First Solar ($3,063.1 million)

Founded in 1999, this company designs, makes, markets and distributes photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. First Solar has two business segments: Modules and Systems. The shares of the company are up more than 17% in the last one month, but are down over 2% year-to-date (YTD). First Solar reported a net income of $398.36 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of $114.93 million in 2019. The company has its headquarters in Tempe, Ariz.

EQT ($4,416 million)

Founded in 1888, this company deals in producing, gathering and transmitting natural gas in the Appalachian area. EQT primarily operates in Utica Shales and Marcellus of the Appalachian Basin. The shares of the company are down more than 10% in the last one month, but are up over 36% year-to-date (YTD). EQT reported a net loss of $967.18 million in 2020, down from $1.22 billion in 2019. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh.

MDU Resources Group ($5,336.9 million)

Founded in 1924, this company provides natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation companies. The shares of the company are up more than 5% in the last one month, and over 24% year-to-date (YTD). MDU Resources reported a net income of $390.53 million in 2020, up from $335.17 million in 2019. The company is headquartered in Bismarck, N.D.

UGI ($7,320 million)

Founded in 1982, it is a holding company that distributes, stores, transport and markets energy products and services. UGI has the following business segments: Midstream and Marketing, UGI Utilities, UGI International and AmeriGas Propane. The shares of the company are up more than 2% in the last one month, and over 35% year-to-date (YTD). UGI reported a net income of $532 million in 2020, up from $256.2 million in 2019. The company is headquartered in Prussia, Pa.

Cheniere Energy ($9,730 million)

Founded in 1983, this company deals in liquefied natural gas (LNG). Cheniere Energy primarily owns and operates LNG terminals, as well as develops and operates liquefaction projects. The shares of the company are up more than 1% in the last one month, and over 40% year-to-date (YTD). Cheniere Energy reported a net loss of $85 million in 2020, compared to a profit of $648 million in 2019. The company has its headquarters in Houston.

NRG Energy ($9,871 million)

Founded in 1984, this company produces, sell and distributes energy and energy services. NRG Energy has the following business segments: Corporate, Retail and Generation. The shares of the company are up more than 9% in the last one month, and over 14% year-to-date (YTD). NRG Energy reported a net income of $510 million in 2020, down from $4.12 billion in 2019. The company has its headquarters in Princeton, N.J.

Calpine ($10,072 million)

Founded in 1984, it is the biggest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources in the U.S. Calpine has 76 power plants, representing over 26,000 megawatts of generation capacity, which is enough to power about 20 million homes. The company serves customers in 22 states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Calpine is a private company and has its headquarters in Houston.

Vistra ($11,809 million)

Founded in 1882, this company deals in electricity and power generation. Vistra has the following business segments: Sunset, Asset Closure, Texas, East, West and Retail. The shares of the company are down more than 1% in the last one month, and over 8% year-to-date (YTD). Vistra reported a net income of $636 million in 2020, down from $928 million in 2019. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

World Fuel Services ($36,819 million)

Founded in 1984, this company deals in the distribution of fuel and related products and services. World Fuel Services has the following business segments: Marine, Land and Aviation. The shares of the company are up more than 14% in the last one month, and over 6% year-to-date (YTD). World Fuel Services reported a net income of $109.5 million in 2020, down from $178.9 million in 2019. The company is headquartered in Miami.