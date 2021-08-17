3 No Brainer Stocks to Buy That Were Just Upgraded

August 17, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on StockNews



Our proprietary POWR Ratings system rates stocks based on 118 different factors that gauge a stock's best chance to outperform. With the market seesawing between positive and negative days, the POWR Ratings is a great tool to find solid stocks. Which is why investors should consider recently upgraded stocks such as Hanger, Inc. (HNGR), inTest Corporation (INTT), and Rimini Street (RMNI).

The latest POWR Ratings are in, and some stocks were upgraded, while others were downgraded. Check out the upgrades for yourself, and you will find some intriguing names with considerable appeal.

The POWR Ratings are updated each day based on 118 different factors. These factors are dynamic, meaning they change as time progresses, so it is in your interest to check out the POWR Ratings on a daily basis.

Let's shift our attention to three of the top, upgraded stocks. Below, we delve into Hanger, Inc. (HNGR), inTest Corporation (INTT), and Rimini Street (RMNI).

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR)

Based in Austin, Texas, HNGR provides orthotic and prosthetic care, products, and physical rehab solutions. HNGR is currently trading at $22.17, merely $4, and change below its 52-week high of $26.69. HNGR's stock appears undervalued with a forward P/E ratio of 19.05.

HNGR has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Growth Grade of A and Bs in the Sentiment, Value, and Stability components. You can find out how HNGR grades in the rest of the components, such as Quality and Momentum, by clicking here.

Out of the 11 publicly traded companies in the Medical - Hospitals industry, HNGR is ranked second. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

inTest Corporation (INTT)

INTT designs, makes, and markets interface and temperature management products used in the semiconductor industry for integrated circuit and wafer testing. INTT's products empower semiconductor manufacturers to enhance the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of IC test processes. Semiconductors across the globe rely on INTT for the company's industry-best testing products.

Examples of INTT products include interface solutions, temperature, management systems, and docking hardware. INTT has a forward P/E ratio of 13.06, indicating the stock is undervalued. The stock is trading at $12.88, about $5 below its 52-week high of $18.

INTT has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Growth Grade of A and Bs in the Value, Sentiment, and Momentum components. You can find the rest of INTT's grades, including Quality and Stability, by clicking here. Out of the 99 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, INTT is ranked 10th. Click here to find other top-ranked stocks in this industry.

Click here to check out our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Rimini Street (RMNI)

RMNI's enterprise software support services include support, tech guidance, innovation/roadmap, archiving, account management, and tax/legal services. RMNI's clients are in the public and education sectors. If the analysts are correct, RMNI's stock will increase by more than 57%. The average analyst price target for the stock is $12.10.

RMNI has a forward P/E ratio of 17.09, indicating it is undervalued. The stock also has a 0.63 beta, so it is less volatile than the market. RMNI has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The company has a Quality Grade of A and Bs in the Momentum and Growth components. We also provide Value, Stability, and Sentiment grades for RMNI, which you can find by clicking here.

Out of the 60 stocks in the Software - Business industry, RMNI is ranked fifth. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

HNGR shares were trading at $22.13 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.04 (-0.18%). Year-to-date, HNGR has gained 0.64%, versus a 19.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management.

More...

The postappeared first on