NASA is looking for people who want to live in a 'simulator' of Mars

Do you want to be part of a space trip? This interests you.
NASA is looking for people who want to live in a 'simulator' of Mars
Image credit: Nicolas Lobos vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration , better known as NASA for its acronym in English, is looking for people who want to live for a year in a simulator of the planet Mars .

Do you want to be part of this crew? The space agency explains that it is recruiting for the first year-long analog mission, in a habitat that simulates life "from a distant world."

This mission will begin in the fall of 2022. It is part of a series of missions known as Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog , which includes three simulations of the surface of Mars in one year.

What is an analog mission?

It is a situation on Earth where effects similar to those that would be experienced in space are produced in the human body. This includes both physical and mental and emotional characteristics. It is carried out in order to help prepare astronauts for long-term missions.

"The analogs will support research to develop methods and technologies to prevent and solve potential problems in future manned spaceflight missions to the Moon and Mars," explains NASA .

In this specific experiment, the crew members will live and work in a 1,700-square-foot 3D printed module called the Mars Dune Alpha. This site will simulate "the challenges of a mission to Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays and other environmental stressors," according to the space agency.

Image: Icon 3D-Tech via YouTube.

In addition, the tasks of each crew member will include simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and communication exchange.

What do you need to participate in this project?

Be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States, be in good health, not a smoker, and be between 30 and 55 years old. For NASA, the command of the English language is essential.

Applicants must have a master's degree in a STEM career, such as engineering, math, or biological, physical, or computer science. "Candidates who have completed two years of work for a doctoral program in STEM, or have obtained a medical degree or pilot test program will also be considered."

If you meet these requirements you can get more information on the official registration page .

