Xiaomi sold 200 thousand tablets in 5 minutes, its Mi Pad 5 could unseat Apple's iPad and Samsung

August 17, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The race for supremacy in the world of gadgets does not stop, and now a new competitor has entered with force. The Xiaomi firm managed to sell 200 thousand tablets of its new Mi Pad 5 model in just 5 minutes after its launch in China, the Gizmochina portal reported. This feat is a great precedent as the Asian company is getting ready to launch the device globally and, perhaps, unseat Apple's iPad .

However, the craze for Xiaomi's recently launched tablets caused a big problem: overselling and shortage of accessories. The company was not able to meet the demand for keyboards and stylus (optical pens) for all buyers.

The Asian company reported that it will try to solve the lack of stock as soon as possible so that those who bought the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 can have the necessary accessories to live the full experience.

Recently, the Chinese company launched its new Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone, the first of its kind to have a 50 megapixel camera .

What is special about the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet?

In terms of specifications, the Mi Pad 5 has:

11-inch 120Hz display

Snapdragon 860 processor

6GB RAM

128 to 256GB storage

13MP main camera

An 8MP selfie snapper

MIUI Pad version

8,720mAh battery and 33W fast charging support

For its part, the Mi Pad 5 Pro includes a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage; 13MP main camera (50MP for 5G model), 5MP secondary sensor and an 8MP selfie. It is powered by an 8,600 mAh battery with 67 W fast charge support.

Another detail that makes this tablet very attractive is its price : from $ 310 (about 6,200 Mexican pesos) for the most basic version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, to $ 540 (about 10,800 MXN) for the model. more complete, the Mi Pad 5 Pro .

These characteristics make it a very attractive and competitive device in the market. In fact, Xiaomi already plans to launch the Mi Pad 5 in Europe during the next month of September.

In addition to representing a strong rival for Apple's new 'iPad Mini' , which they hope will be presented at the same event as the iPhone 13 , it will also gain ground for Samsung if the delay of its Galaxy Tab S8 tablets is confirmed for 2022.

Do not forget that the success in sales and distribution of any gadget depends on the evolution of the crisis due to the global shortage of chips , which affects the production of any electronic device.