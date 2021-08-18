Growth Strategies

HCL Technologies Wins Five-year IT Transformation Deal With Wacker Chemie AG

The alliance will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation
Image credit: Unsplash

2 min read
Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), announced that it has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with German multinational chemical company Wacker Chemie AG, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker’s engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

“Wacker was looking to transform its current sourcing model with a long-term ‘Next Generation Managed Service’ sourcing model,” said Dirk Ramhorst, chief information officer and chief development officer, Wacker Chemie AG. “We wanted a partner to not only enhance our digital transformation journey but also support the ‘Wacker Digital Program,’ helping us to become a digital leader in the chemical industry. We have great confidence this partnership will improve efficiencies through potential harmonization of service delivery across IT areas while ensuring frictionless and streamlined processes.”

“Germany is a key strategic market for HCL and our engagement with Wacker is testament to our continued growth in the region,” commented Dr. Rolf Frank Fehler, senior vice president, HCL Technologies. “We are excited to partner with Wacker, as we strongly believe digital transformation is a collaborative journey. HCL’s global delivery model and regional service management will help ensure delivery success at Wacker.”

