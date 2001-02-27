Think Big
Brainstorm with a <i>purpose</i>.
Brainstorming sessions can boost creativity. But too often, folks think it's a free-form process. The best free-thinking actually comes from having a plan. Follow these rules, and let the juices flow:
- Before you start, make sure you define the problem or issue you're going to discuss.
- During the session, make sure someone writes down all ideas as they surface.
- Once you get started, everyone must suspend judgment. Reserve criticism for after the session.
- Encourage people to build on the ideas of others. Remember, few ideas have a single author.
- The idea is to push the envelope-invite unconventional thinking. In fact, often the wilder the idea, the better.
And don't sweat the details. During brainstorming, quantity is more important than quality.