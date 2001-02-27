Brainstorm with a <i>purpose</i>.

Brainstorming sessions can boost creativity. But too often, folks think it's a free-form process. The best free-thinking actually comes from having a plan. Follow these rules, and let the juices flow:

Before you start, make sure you define the problem or issue you're going to discuss.

During the session, make sure someone writes down all ideas as they surface.

Once you get started, everyone must suspend judgment. Reserve criticism for after the session.

Encourage people to build on the ideas of others. Remember, few ideas have a single author.

The idea is to push the envelope-invite unconventional thinking. In fact, often the wilder the idea, the better.

And don't sweat the details. During brainstorming, quantity is more important than quality.