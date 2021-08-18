Finance

Investors Must Hope the Third Time is the Charm for XpresSpa Group

After two attempts at establishing itself as a health and wellness brand for the busy traveler, XpresSpa is hoping that a new subscriber-based wellnes...
Next Article
Investors Must Hope the Third Time is the Charm for XpresSpa Group
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com - MarketBeat

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock are dropping after the company reported mixed earnings. Revenue was up significantly from the prior quarter. However, the company delivered negative four cents per share as opposed to the negative three cents per share that were forecast. 

If you’re a risk-averse investor, I see no reason to get involved with XSPA stock. There is still a considerable amount of short interest on the stock and that means that you could get caught in a short squeeze. But if you have a high-risk tolerance, you should read the rest of this article to see why there may be an emerging story for XpresSpa.  

How XSPA Stock Got Here 

For the uninitiated, let me give you a brief overview of XpresSpa Group. The company is currently comprised of two business units. The first, its namesake XpresSpa, offers “innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories through partnership with some of the leading cosmetics brands in the world,” 

XpresSpa stock has only been trading publicly since the end of 2017. And it’s important to note that the stock was on a steady decline into penny stock territory prior to the pandemic. Much of this had to do with sluggish revenue growth and the inability of the company to turn a profit.  

So when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the company faced an existential threat, but also an opportunity. The challenge was that with airports closed, its core business had no customers. However, the company made a pivot to turn their existing facilities into Covid-19 testing sites through a new business unit, XpresCheck. The idea was to ensure that airline crews and passengers were able to get fast, convenient testing at the airport.  

The service, which is staffed by state-licensed physicians and nurse practitioners, is available at eleven airports spanning thirteen of the company’s locations. The company can administer a rapid molecular Covid-19 test, a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and a rapid PCR test.  

Although the stock initially soared to over $7 a share, investor enthusiasm waned as airport traffic remained sluggish due to the second wave of the virus. By the end of the year, XSPA shares were trading hands at $1.19.  

A Brief Romp With the Reddit Crowd 

In early 2021, XSPA stock was one of the stocks caught up in the meme stock craze. At one point, the stock closed at $2.83. But it failed to gain traction probably because as vaccine acceptance rose there was less need for onsite airport testing.  

However, in the company’s earnings report I remarked that it still expects there to be demand for Covid-19 testing for the foreseeable future. 

Will the Third Time Be the Charm? 

On June 1, 2021, XpresSpa launched a new brand, Treat, which is being promoted as a travel health and wellness service that is “designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services.” 

The company just launched its mobile app for Treat which will allow subscribers to have “access to on-demand virtual care, and a travel wallet that contains access to medical records and test results, including Covid-19 vaccination records. The cost of a subscription is $200 for 3 months and $720 for 12 months. According to the company, subscribers will receive one free PCR Covid-19 test and one free flu vaccine every year.  

And XpresSpa plans to open up select spa locations to become In-Airport Wellness Centers. The first such center will open at JFK International Airport sometime in the fourth quarter.  

XSPA Stock Remains a High-Risk Stock 

Looking over the company’s financials, you can’t ignore the fact that the company does offer some risk of falling into bankruptcy. But the potential for a steady revenue stream from its Treat Wellness Centers is intriguing, particularly since you don’t need the stock to climb that high to reward your investment.  

Right now, XSPA stock is a falling knife. But if it finds support, as it has in the past, there could be an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.  

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises