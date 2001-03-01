Kids As Consultants

It pays to ask kids what they think.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Out of the mouths of babes" is more than just an expression. Paying attention to the "little ones" may actually help your business grow. If you're in the kids' business or considering starting one, you may want to consider using children as marketing consultants. Kids tend to think out of the box, and that can be an asset for entrepreneurs trying to reach this booming market.

Some companies give their young consultants regular homework assignments. And mega-enterprises like Microsoft and MTV regularly hire kids for their views. But you don't need to make this such a formal process. Try polling the kids you know. Show them your stuff, ask what they think and then brainstorm with them. Don't be patronizing-you must be truly open to the process for it to work.