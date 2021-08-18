Finance

Does Medicare Cover Lift Chairs?

The good news is that Medicare Part B may cover the seat lift mechanism in a lift chair that a doctor prescribes for use in your home. The bad news…
Next Article
Does Medicare Cover Lift Chairs?
Image credit: NerdWallet - NerdWallet

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on NerdWallet

The good news is that Medicare Part B may cover the seat lift mechanism in a lift chair that a doctor prescribes for use in your home. The bad news is that you must pay for the full cost of the upholstered chair.

A lift chair, which typically incorporates a motorized seat lift, can be a great help to anyone who is unable to safely stand up from sitting but can get around their home without a wheelchair or scooter. By lowering you from standing into a seated position and helping you rise to your feet again, a lift chair can help you retain a measure of mobility and independence.

You must satisfy several conditions to get coverage for a seat lift

To ensure coverage, your doctor and your supplier of durable medical equipment must submit orders and documentation that meet Medicare requirements. The seat lift mechanism will be covered only if your doctor and equipment supplier are enrolled in Medicare.

Medicare will decide whether to cover the lift mechanism in your chair based on your physician’s answers to these questions:

  • Does the patient have either severe arthritis of the hip or knee, or a severe neuromuscular disease?
  • Is the patient incapable of standing up from a regular armchair or any chair in their home?
  • Once standing, is the patient able to walk?
  • Have all therapeutic approaches to enable the patient to transfer from a chair to standing been tried and failed?

You’ll be denied coverage for a lift chair if you live in a nursing home or other residential health care facility.

What you pay for a lift chair

You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for mobility equipment after you pay your Part B deductible, which in 2021 is $203. Medicare pays the rest. But the chair itself, which you must pay for, likely carries a higher price than the seat lift mechanism.

If you have Medicare Advantage, you might pay less. Contact the plan to learn about costs and which equipment suppliers you are authorized to use.

Depending on the seat lift mechanism, you may be required to rent it or to buy it, or you may have a choice.

More From NerdWallet

The article Does Medicare Cover Lift Chairs? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises