A woman licks products in a supermarket to 'strengthen' her immune system: video

She calls herself anti-vaccines.
A woman licks products in a supermarket to 'strengthen' her immune system: video
Image credit: Especial, captura Youtube

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How would you strengthen your immune system? Many take supplements, vitamin C, and foods that are healthy. However, there are those who go to extremes and risk their health and that of others. A video has gone viral showing a woman licking products from a supermarket to 'strengthen' her immune system.

The woman identified as Jodie Meschuk by users, went to the supermarket with her son (underage), who was in charge of recording while the woman licked what she had in her path, including a shopping cart, the handle of a refrigerator and a plastic bag .

In the short video, Jodie is seen spreading her germs and accompanied by phrases to encourage her behavior. "It is not law" , "Oxygen and smiles are life" , "Microbes help digestion" and of course "Germs strengthen your immune system, exposure builds defenses against asthma and allergies" , among others.

Both the media and Internet users have dismissed the action as inappropriate, since at no time does he wear a mask or seem to be aware that there is a pandemic that is hitting the world. She calls herself anti-vaccines.

Meschuk shared the video on his Instagram account to more than 17 thousand followers, minimizing the dangers of Covid. Due to the outrage messages, the publication was deleted and the account restricted, but since everything that reaches the internet stays, some rescued it and it is found online.

According to the Daily Mail , Jodie wrote a book titled Austism Reimagined , where she allegedly explains how to 'reverse the diagnosis'.

This case reminds us of several that happened in the first wave of the pandemic. For example, the influencer who licked an airport toilet to "see if it was contagious." It got infected.

And you, what do you think of the video?

