Apple

Apple is still the most expensive company in the world

The Cupertino-based company holds its place for another year.
Next Article
Apple is still the most expensive company in the world
Image credit: Liam Shaw vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple grows and grows . The Cupertino, California-based company maintains its place as the most expensive in the world. After making its debut in the $ 2 billion club last year, technology has grown 30 percent.

This Tuesday the company registered a historical maximum in the value of its shares, when they were quoted at 151.68 dollars on Tuesday, August 17.

Since the firm, founded by Steve Jobs and currently led by Tim Cook, went public in 2011, its capitalization has grown from $ 350 billion to $ 2.48 trillion recorded on Wednesday, according to Forbes .

Image: Depositphotos.com

In this way, Apple continues to lead the trillion-dollar club, where there are also firms such as Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.

The pandemic has played a fundamental role in Apple's growth, due to the acceleration of digitization that it brought with it. According to the outlet, Apple has recently seen a rebound in the sales of its smartphones, which showed a downward trend.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Beats Studio Buds, Apple's New Creation, Are Compatible With Android

Apple

She sent her iPhone in for repair, her intimate photos were leaked, and Apple had to pay her millions of dollars

Apple

Apple employees do not want to return to the offices and write a letter to Tim Cook