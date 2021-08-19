Apple is still the most expensive company in the world

August 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple grows and grows . The Cupertino, California-based company maintains its place as the most expensive in the world. After making its debut in the $ 2 billion club last year, technology has grown 30 percent.

This Tuesday the company registered a historical maximum in the value of its shares, when they were quoted at 151.68 dollars on Tuesday, August 17.

Since the firm, founded by Steve Jobs and currently led by Tim Cook, went public in 2011, its capitalization has grown from $ 350 billion to $ 2.48 trillion recorded on Wednesday, according to Forbes .

In this way, Apple continues to lead the trillion-dollar club, where there are also firms such as Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.

The pandemic has played a fundamental role in Apple's growth, due to the acceleration of digitization that it brought with it. According to the outlet, Apple has recently seen a rebound in the sales of its smartphones, which showed a downward trend.