These Are The Ten Top Asset Management Firms

August 19, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Asset management companies are firms that invest pooled funds on behalf of their clients. These firms invest the funds across a variety of asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate and more. Moreover, they offer investors more diversification and investing options. We also call such firms money managers or money management firms. There are different types of asset management companies on the basis of structure, such as hedge funds, Index funds, ETFs, private equity funds and more. Let’s take a look at the ten top asset management firms.

Ten Top Asset Management Firms

We have used the latest available (as of March 31, 2021) asset under management (AUM) numbers to rank the ten top asset management firms. Following are the ten top asset management firms:

Bank of New York Mellon ($2,214 billion)

Founded in 1784, it is a bank holding company that offers financial services through the following business segments: Investment and Wealth Management, and Investment Services. Its shares are up more than 6% in the last one month, and over 24% year-to-date. The bank reported revenue of $4.11 billion in 2020, down from $7.55 billion in 2019. Bank of New York Mellon has its headquarters in New York.

Capital Group ($2,300 billion)

Founded in 1931, it is among the world's oldest and biggest investment management companies. Along with its subsidiary American Funds Distributors, Capital Group offers a wide variety of products with a focus on active management, including over 40 mutual funds. Capital Group is a private company that employs more than 7,500 associates globally. It is headquartered in Los Angeles.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ($2,833 billion)

Founded in 1968, it is a financial holding company that offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan is the biggest bank in the U.S. Its shares are up more than 2% in the last one month, and over 21% year-to-date. The company reported revenue of $64.52 billion in 2020, down from $84.04 billion in 2019. JPMorgan Chase employs around 255,000 people and has its headquarters in New York.

Allianz Group ($2,855 billion)

Founded in 1890, it is one of the biggest insurers and asset managers in the world. Allianz Group serves over 100 million corporate and private customers in more than 70 countries. It is the second biggest insurance company in the world on the basis of total assets. This company trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). Allianz Group has over 147,000 employees and is headquartered in Munich.

Morgan Stanley ($2,993 billion)

Founded in 1978, it is a global financial services company that offers investment banking products and services to governments, individuals, corporations and financial institutions. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last one month, and over 46% year-to-date. The company reported revenue of $10.16 billion in 2020, down from $17.1 billion in 2019. Morgan Stanley is headquartered in New York.

State Street Global Advisors ($3,590 billion)

Founded in 1978, it is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation. The company offers portfolio management and advisory services to governments, foundations, financial advisors and more. It launched its first U.S.-listed ETF in 1992. State Street Global Advisors employs about 2,500 people and offers services to over 2,300 institutional clients globally. The company has its headquarters in Boston.

Fidelity Investments ($3,900 billion)

Founded in 1946, it is one of the biggest mutual fund companies that offers financial products and services to over 20 million individuals and institutions through its intermediary firms. Fidelity Investments employs over 41,000 people and has a presence in several countries, including Canada, Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain and more. The company is headquartered in Boston.

UBS Group ($4,229 billion)

Founded in 1975, this company offers financial management solutions. UBS Group has the following business segments: Asset Management, Global Wealth Management, Corporate Center, Personal and Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. Its shares are up more than 5% in the last one month, and over 17% year-to-date. The company reported revenue of $10.32 billion in 2020. UBS Group employs about 16,000 people and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Vanguard Group ($7,500 billion)

Founded in 1975, this company offers a wide selection of low-cost mutual funds, ETFs, advice, and related services. The company has 189 funds in the U.S. and 225 globally. It reported revenue of over $6.93 billion in 2020. Vanguard Group employs over 17,000 people in 19 locations worldwide. The company has its headquarter in Valley Forge, PA.

BlackRock ($9,010 billion)

Founded in 1988, this company offers investment management, risk management, and advisory services to retail, as well as institutional investors. Its shares are up more than 3% in the last one month, and over 24% year-to-date. The company reported revenue of $16.93 billion in 2020. BlackRock employs about 16,000 people and has more than 85 offices in 38 countries. The company is headquartered in New York.