Hot Wheels presented a limited edition electric bicycle and it is not a toy

August 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you a fan of Hot Wheels toy cars? The toy brand teamed up with the Super73 bike company and released the Hot Wheels X Super73-RX e-Bike. This is a limited edition full-scale electric “bike” that you can ride.

The prototype of this vehicle is homologated for the street and only 24 copies of the bicycles will be released. It has driving modes of various classes and runs on a 960 watt-hour battery.

Image via Super73.com

"The Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX also runs the new SUPER73 connected electronics suite and is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices through the new SUPER73 app," they explain in its description .

The “bike” features a custom embroidered seat and handlebar pad, stainless steel panel, black chain, battery tank protectors, BDGR tires with bronze rims specifically for this model.

Image via Super73.com

Its price is 5,000 dollars (approximately 100,867 Mexican pesos). However, on the page it is already shown as out of stock.